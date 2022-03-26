Iowa Doubled up Saturday vs. Cincinnati, 4-2

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored first, but the Cincinnati Cyclones tallied the next three and Iowa couldn't catch up in a 4-2 defeat Saturday at Xtream Arena.

Corbin Kaczperski blocked 36 saves in defeat. Michael Houser made 13 saves in the third period and did not allow a goal in the final frame.

Jake Smith started the scoring on a breakaway goal, faking a slap shot then shoveling it through Houser's legs at 8:25 of the first. Alex Esposito earned his first pro point, helping to spring the breakaway with an assist.

Cincinnati tied the game at one on the power play halfway through the first, then netted three more in the second to take a 4-2 lead into the third period. Fedor Gordeev had Iowa's second and final goal, dancing by two defenders to the right wing circle and chipping the puck over the goaltender.

Iowa has four road games next week and returns to Xtream Arena for its final home stand of the season Apr. 6, Apr. 8 and Apr. 9.

