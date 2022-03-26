Oilers Defeat Grizz in Wild 6-5 Game

Utah Grizzlies forward Tyler Penner (far right) launches a shot against the Tulsa Oilers

West Valley City, Utah - Mason Mannek had 2 goals and 2 assists for the Utah Grizzlies but it was not enough as Joe Garreffa scored 2 goals and 2 assists for the Tulsa Oilers as they won 6-5 on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

Tulsa scored 1:48 into the contest as Duggie Lagrone tallied his 9th of the year. The Oilers extended the lead 10:55 in as Garreffa scored his first in an Oilers uniform. Mason Mannek got the Grizz on the board 15:15 in with a power play goal. 1 minute 31 seconds later Mannek scored again to tie the game. The score was deadlocked 2-2 after 1 period.

Trey Bradley gave the Grizz a 3-2 lead 40 seconds into the 2nd period. It was Bradley's first game since February 12 at Iowa. Tulsa tied the game 2:41 in as Alex Gilmour scored his 14th of the year. The Oilers took a 4-3 lead when Jackson Leef scored 7:25 in. Austin Crossley scored his first pro goal 11:36 into the second. Crossley became the 18th different Grizzlies skater to score their first pro goal this season. Tulsa retook the lead 15:43 in as Garreffa scored his 2nd of the game. Tulsa led 5-4 after 2 periods.

The Oilers got a big insurance goal with exactly 3 minutes left in regulation as Ethan Stewart got his first pro goal to make it a 6-4 game. Ben Tardif got Utah back on the board 19:44 in. Utah was able to get in the offensive zone for the final 5 seconds of play but ran out of time as the Oilers have taken the first 2 games of the series. Utah is 3-3-1 vs Tulsa this season.

Utah's Peyton Jones saved 41 of 47 in the loss. Tulsa's Daniel Mannella won his league-leading 24th game of the year as he saved 22 of 27. Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play.

The season series concludes on Saturday night with Singles Night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Despite the Friday night loss the Grizz are still in first place with a .595 points percentage. Rapid City is 2nd with a .582 points percentage. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizz have 9 games left in the regular season and 6 of them are at home.

3 stars

1. Joe Garreffa (Tulsa) - 2 goals, 2 assists.

2. Mason Mannek (Utah) - 2 goals, 2 assists.

3. Alex Gilmour (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

