Pare, Boucher Score for Utah in Shootout Loss

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen, Texas - Cedric Pare and Matthew Boucher each scored goals in the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 shootout loss to the Allen Americans on Thursday night at Allen Events Center.

Pare scored 1:01 into the game to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Pare has 5 goals in 9 games vs Allen this season. Allen's Colby McAuley scored his 4th of the year 12:18 into the first. It was a power play goal as Allen went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 4.

Boucher scored 11 seconds into the second period for his team leading 16th goal. McAuley tied the game with his 2nd of the night 11:48 in. Neither team scored in the third period or in the 7 minutes of overtime. Utah outshout Allen 33 to 30.

Each shooter in the first 3 rounds of the shootout were denied. Allen's 4th skater, Samuel Laberge scored on a backhand shot. Utah's Charlie Gerard was denied by Allen goalie Francis Marotte to end the game. Marotte saved 31 of 33 and all 4 in the shootout, while Utah's Trevor Gorsuch saved 27 of 29 and 3 of 4 in the shootout.

This was the 9th season meeting between the clubs with 5 games being decided past regulation. The series continues on Friday night at 6:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on April 14th, 16th and 17th vs Kansas City. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Samuel Laberge (Allen) - Shootout GWG.

2. Colby McAuley (Allen) - 2 goals.

3. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.