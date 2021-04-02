Pare, Boucher Score for Utah in Shootout Loss
April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - Cedric Pare and Matthew Boucher each scored goals in the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 shootout loss to the Allen Americans on Thursday night at Allen Events Center.
Pare scored 1:01 into the game to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Pare has 5 goals in 9 games vs Allen this season. Allen's Colby McAuley scored his 4th of the year 12:18 into the first. It was a power play goal as Allen went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 4.
Boucher scored 11 seconds into the second period for his team leading 16th goal. McAuley tied the game with his 2nd of the night 11:48 in. Neither team scored in the third period or in the 7 minutes of overtime. Utah outshout Allen 33 to 30.
Each shooter in the first 3 rounds of the shootout were denied. Allen's 4th skater, Samuel Laberge scored on a backhand shot. Utah's Charlie Gerard was denied by Allen goalie Francis Marotte to end the game. Marotte saved 31 of 33 and all 4 in the shootout, while Utah's Trevor Gorsuch saved 27 of 29 and 3 of 4 in the shootout.
This was the 9th season meeting between the clubs with 5 games being decided past regulation. The series continues on Friday night at 6:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on April 14th, 16th and 17th vs Kansas City. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Samuel Laberge (Allen) - Shootout GWG.
2. Colby McAuley (Allen) - 2 goals.
3. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal.
