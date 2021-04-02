Fort Wayne's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Brandon Hawkins of the Fort Wayne Komets has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for March.

Hawkins scored 10 goals and added six assists for 16 points in 12 games during the month.

The 26-year-old tallied at least one point in 11 of his 12 games in March including a three-point game (2g-1a) on March 26 against Indy and a four-goal performance on March 31 against the Fuel.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, Hawkins has posted 21 points (13g-8a) in 19 games with the Komets this season.

Hawkins has totaled 54 points (29g-25a) in 66 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Wheeling while adding three points (2g-1a) in 11 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University.

Runners Up: Aaron Luchuk, Orlando (16 gp, 6g, 10a, 16 pts.) and Anthony Beauregard, Wichita (16 gp, 6g, 14a, 20 pts.).

Also Nominated: John McCarron (Florida), Nick Saracino (Jacksonville), Tyler Coulter (Rapid City), Cole Ully (South Carolina) and Michael Joly (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.