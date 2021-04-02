Hawkey, Allen Blanks Utah 3-0
April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Hawkey got a 25 save shutout as they outshot the Utah Grizzlies 37 to 25 on Friday night at Allen Event Center.
Allen scored 2:59 into the game as Philip Beaulieu made it 1-0. His goal was scored in the last second of a power play. The Americans made it 2-0 on a power play goal by Samuel Laberge 1:25 into the second. Corey Mackin made it 3-0 as he scored shorthanded 3:28 into the third period. Allen went 2 for 4 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 4.
Utah goaltender Trevor Gorsuch saved 34 of 37. Charlie Gerard led Utah with 6 shots on goal. Matt Hoover had 5 shots for the Grizz, who fall to 18-14-4-6 on the season. Allen's record is now 24-13-2.
The final game of the 3 game set is on Saturday night at Allen Event Center. Face-off is at 6:05 MST and can be heard on Mixlr and seen on FloSports. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on April 14th vs Kansas City. Face-off for that game will be at 7:10 pm.
3 stars.
1. Hayden Hawkey (Allen) - 25 save shutout.
2. Corey Mackin (Allen) - 1 goal.
3. Samuel Laberge (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
