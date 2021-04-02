Everblades Outlast Solar Bears
April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Similar to the night prior, the Florida Everblades (31-10-0-2) scored three goals in the second period to lead to a 3-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears (20-17-3-1). Rookie goaltender Jordan Papirny stopped 38 shots to earn his first professional win.
FIRST STAR: Michael Huntebrinker (FLA) - one goal, -1, four shots, game winning goal
SECOND STAR: Marcus Vela (FLA) - one goal, +3, one shot
THIRD STAR: Jordan Papirny (FLA) - 38 saves on 40 shots faced
The first period was fast and clean with the Blades rookie netminder, Jordan Papirny, saving all 17 shots faced while the Bears netminder Lackey stopped all nine shots.
Florida's Marcus Vela kicked off the scoring in the second period with a deflection into the back of the net from a shot from Stefan Leblanc to give the Blades a 1-0 lead (2:33). A few minutes later, Hugo Roy found the back of the net on a beauty of a wrister to put the Blades up 2-0 (8:41).
Orlando's Jordan Piccinich brought the Bears to a one goal deficit on a one-timer (10:49). However, the Blades quickly responded. Michael Huntebrinker skated all alone into the Orlando zone, fired a shot that was stopped by Lackey, but he was able to clean up his own miss to give the Blades a 3-1 lead (13:07).
Florida led off the third period with an early power-play opportunity, but Orlando's Tyler Bird potted a shorthanded score to bring the score to 3-2 (2:09). Orlando failed to capitalize late in the game to seal a 3-2 Florida victory.
The Florida Everblades will finish the three game road trip against the Orlando Solar on Saturday, Apr. 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Game.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
