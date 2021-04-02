Game Day Preview: Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans score against the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford) Allen Americans score against the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans are 7-2-0 against Utah this season, and an impressive 22-13-0-1 over the last five years. Don't miss our postgame party at BAR LOUIE following the game.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

GAME PROMOTION: PARROT HEAD NIGHT, PRESENTED BY ANDREWS DISTRIBUTING

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 3 vs Utah Grizzlies.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans never led through regulation time, but they would score the only goal in the extra session beating the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday night at Allen Event Center. The Americans are in the middle of a 10-game homestand.

RED HOT:

Colby McAuley scored two goals on Thursday night, the only two goals for Allen in regulation. He netted his fifth and sixth goals of the season. McAuley has eight points in his last three games (4 goals and 4 assists)

POINTS LEADERS AGAINST UTAH:

Jesse Mychan (injured) leads the way for the Americans this season against Utah with 11 points in eight games which includes the only Americans hat trick this season. Les Lancaster is second with nine points in nine games (1goal and 8 assist).

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 10-3-2-0

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 23-13-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan and Corey Mackin, 15

Assists: Matt Register 22

Points: Corey Mackin, 32

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 63

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 12-5-2-2

AWAY: 6-8-2-3

OVERALL: 18-13-4-6

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 16

Assists: Matthew Boucher, 20

Points: Matthew Boucher, 36

+/-: Jack Jenkins +8

PIM: Teigan Zahn, 54

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.