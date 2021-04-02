Americans Open Three-Game Series with Utah with a 3-2 Shootout Win

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Les Lancaster in the middle of the Utah Grizzlies defense

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Les Lancaster in the middle of the Utah Grizzlies defense(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL), won a thriller on Thursday night at Allen Event Center 3-2 in a shootout.

Colby McAuley continued his hot stretch by scoring two more goals, his fifth and six of the season. McAuley tied the game twice for Allen. He also led the team in shots on goal on Thursday night with six.

"Things are going well right now," said Colby McAuley. "This was a tough battle from the start. We fought our way back two times tonight and there was no way we were going to lose this one."

Matthew Boucher scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season for the Grizzlies. Boucher was named the ECHL Player of the Week on Monday. Allen went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Utah was 0 for 4.

Samuel Laberge scored the only goal in the shootout for the Americans, taking the number one star of the game.

The same two teams square off on Friday night at 7:05 pm. The Americans ended their two-game losing streak.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.