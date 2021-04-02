Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Allen, 6:05 PM

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (17-13-4-6, .561 Win %) at Allen Americans (23-13-2 .632 Win%)

April 2, 2021 | 6:05 PM | Game #42 | Allen Events Center

Referee: Andrew Bruggeman

Linesmen: Trent Williams, Michael Miggans.

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

The Match-up

It's the second game of the 3 game series. It's the 10th season meeting between the clubs, with Utah getting standings points in 6 of the 9.

Matthew Boucher Named League Rookie of the Month

The 23 year old Boucher was named the league's Rookie of the Month for March 2021. In 12 games in the month, Boucher had 15 points (7g, 8a). Boucher had a point in 9 of the 12 games in the month. He's the first Grizzlies player to receive the monthly rookie award since JT Henke won for December 2019. Boucher leads all Grizzlies skaters in goals (16), assists (20), points (36), shots on goal (128) and multiple point games (8).

Boucher Named League Player of the Week

Boucher was named the league player of the week from March 22-28. It's the 2nd time this season the first year pro has won the award. He previously won from January 18th-24th. Boucher has been named the game's number 1 star in 2 of his last 4 games. He leads the team with 8 multiple point games. He also leads the team and all league rookies in goals (15), assists (20), points (35) and shots on goal (125).

Many April Road Games

11 of the next 14 games will be away from Maverik Center. The only 3 home games for Utah in April will be on the 14th, 16th-17th vs Kansas City.

1 Goal Games

22 of the 41 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests. 5 of the 9 games vs Allen have been decided by 1 goal.

Utah Series vs Allen

It's the 10th season meeting between the clubs. Utah is 2-3-1-3 vs Allen this season. Matthew Boucher leads Utah with 10 points (6g, 4a). Hunter Skinner, now with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, had 7 points (3g, 4a) in 8 games. Cedric Pare has 5 goals vs Allen. Trey Bradley and Ryan Lowney each have 2 goals vs the Americans.

Utah 2 @ Allen 3 (Apr 1 2021)

Allen 1 @ Utah 5 (Mar 14 2021)

Allen 5 @ Utah 4 (Mar 13 2021) OT

Allen 6 @ Utah 2 (Mar 12 2021)

Utah 3 @ Allen 5 (Mar 3 2021)

Utah 1 @ Allen 2 (Feb 9 2021) SO

Allen 3 @ Utah 4 (Jan 31 2021)

Allen 3 @ Utah 2 (Jan 30 2021) SO

Allen 5 @ Utah 2 (Jan 29 2021)

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 18-13-4-6

Home record: 12-5-2-3

Road record: 6-8-2-3

Win percentage: .561 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 46

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Goals per game: 2.98 (Tied 6th). Goals for: 122

Goals against per game: 3.32 (13th). Goals against: 136

Shots per game: 32.76 (Tied 3rd).

Shots against per game: 29.61 (5th).

Power Play: 19.3 % - 32 for 166 (2nd).

Penalty Kill: 81.3 % - 117 for 144 (11th).

Penalty Minutes: 504 (12.29 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5 (Tied for 10th)

Players Used: 46.

Attendance: 36,828 (1,674 per game).

Record When Scoring First: 11-5-1-1

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 11 7

Opposition 7 16

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (16)

Assists: Boucher (20)

Points: Boucher (36)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (54)

Power Play Points: Pat Cannone/Ryan Lowney (11)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (128)

Shooting Percentage: Nick Henry (20.0%) - Minimum 15 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry/Matthew Boucher/Cedric Pare (2)

Wins: Brad Barone (5)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.930) - Minimum 3 games

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.12). - Minimum 3 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 40 44 35 2 1 122 Utah Grizzlies 452 456 401 33 1342

Opposition 42 49 35 4 6 136 Opposition 378 450 345 35 1208

Current Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Brandon Fehd, Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Michael Prapavessis, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Kevin Carr, Trevor Gorsuch, Garrett Metcalf.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Cedric Pare (3), Matthew Boucher (1).

Assist Streaks: Ryan Lowney (3), Charlie Gerard (2), Pat Cannone (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher (5), Pare, Lowney, Cannone, Gerard (3)

Last Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 - Tulsa 2 Utah 4. Matthew Boucher scored 3 goals in the 3rd period. Trevor Gorsuch stopped 30 of 32 Tulsa shots.

Friday, March 26th, 2021 - Tulsa 3 Utah 1. Mitch Maxwell scored his first goal of the season. Utah outshot Tulsa 35-25.

Saturday, March 27th, 2021 - Tulsa 3 Utah 6. 6 different Grizz forwards scored goals. Trevor Gorsuch saved 38 of 41 to get his 2nd win of the series. Matthew Boucher had 1 goal and 2 assists and Cedric Pare had 1 goal and 1 assist.

Sunday, March 28th, 2021 - Tulsa 1 Utah 2 (OT). Cedric Pare scored overtime game winner. Garrett Metcalf saved 24 of 25 in pro debut. Pat Cannone scored game tying goal 12:44 into the period. Utah is now 5-0 on Sundays at home.

This Week's Games

Thursday, April 1st, 2021 - Utah 2 Allen 3 (Shootout) - Cedric Pare and Matthew Boucher scored goals. Utah outshot Allen 33 to 30. Trevor Gorsuch saved 27 of 29 through overtime.

Friday, April 2nd, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

Next Week's Games

Friday, April 9th, 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, April 10th, 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, April 11th, 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 3:05 pm.

All times Mountain.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.