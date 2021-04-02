Rapid City's Carlson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Adam Carlson of the Rapid City Rush has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March.

Carlson went 6-1-1 with one shutout, a 2.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937 in nine appearances during the month.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his nine appearances while making at least 26 saves seven times. He twice made 37 saves during the month, on March 6 against Greenville and March 12 against Rapid City, and earned his second shutout of the season with 30 saves on March 20 against Utah.

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Carlson ranks third in the ECHL with 642 saves, fifth with 11 wins and 1,204 minutes played, seventh with a .917 save percentage and 13th with a 2.89 goals-against average.

Carlson has seen action in 146 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Jacksonville, South Carolina, Kansas City and Indy posting an overall record of 66-52-18 with nine shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also has appeared in eight career American Hockey League games with Hershey and Manitoba.

Prior to turning pro, Carlson played one season at Mercyhurst University where he went 7-7-3 in 17 games with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Runner Up: Jake Hildebrand, Florida (8-4-0, 2.24 GAA, .928 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Clint Windsor (Orlando), Alex Dubeau (South Carolina), Alex D'Orio (Wheeling) and Evan Weninger (Wichita).

