Oilers Fall by One at Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Oilers fell 4-3 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO on Friday night.

Neither team found the back of the net in a first period that saw the Oilers outshoot Kansas City 17-3.

All seven goals came in the second frame. Alex Brooks opened the scoring 3:43 into the second period, clapping a power-play goal past his former team, setting the score at 1-0. Tulsa doubled their lead to 2-0 1:56 later when Vincent Marleau lifted the puck in close, beating Matt Ginn on the short side. Adam Pleskach netted his second power-play goal in as many games, collecting a pass from Brent Gates before roofing the in-tight chance over Ginn at the 8:55 mark. Lane Scheidl scored 12:09 into the period, bringing the score 4-1. Jared Vanwormer followed up 3:37 later, driving hard to the net and depositing a rebound, pulling Kansas City within two. Nick Pastujov scored Kansas City's third of the period just a minute later, tapping in a chance off the draw, leveling the game 3-3. Scheidl closed out a four-goal period for the Mavericks with 15 seconds left, shoveling a loose puck from between the circles into the back of the net.

Both teams left the third period without more scoring, cementing the scoreline at 4-3 in favor of the Mavericks.

The Oilers return home on Saturday for Ducks Affiliation night at the BOK Center, starting at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers will wear Ducks-inspired sweaters during the game, and the jerseys will be auctioned off in the River Spirit Lounge after the game. The Oilers close the four-game week with a Sunday matinee game, starting at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

