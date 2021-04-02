Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Tulsa Oilers

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Oilers face off again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center and on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Team Records

KC: 16-16-6-2, 40 points

TUL: 20-18-3-1, 44 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 42 points (17g, 25a)

TUL: Adam Pleskach - 30 points (11g, 19a)

We Meet Again and Again

Tonight, the Mavericks and the Tulsa Oilers face off for the second time this week. The Mavericks and Oilers face off four times in five days this week.

Alumnus of the Month

Former Mavericks' forward Carter Verhaeghe was named the FloHockey ECHL Alumnus of the Month for March. In 36 games for the Mavericks, Verhaeghe recorded 57 points on 20 goals and 37 points.

On the Road Again

After tonight's game, the Mavericks will be on the road until April 22. The Mavericks will head to Tulsa on Saturday and Sunday to take on the Oilers. On April 7, the Mavericks will head to Allen to face off against the Americans. The Mavericks conclude the long stretch of road games with a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies on April 14, 16, and 17.

100 for Bordson

Mavericks' forward Rob Bordson registered his 100th career ECHL point last Saturday against the Wichita Thunder. In 33 games for the Mavericks, Bordson has 31 points on 12 goals and 19 assists.

