Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Tulsa Oilers
April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Oilers face off again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center and on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Watch Live
Listen Live
Team Records
KC: 16-16-6-2, 40 points
TUL: 20-18-3-1, 44 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 42 points (17g, 25a)
TUL: Adam Pleskach - 30 points (11g, 19a)
We Meet Again and Again
Tonight, the Mavericks and the Tulsa Oilers face off for the second time this week. The Mavericks and Oilers face off four times in five days this week.
Alumnus of the Month
Former Mavericks' forward Carter Verhaeghe was named the FloHockey ECHL Alumnus of the Month for March. In 36 games for the Mavericks, Verhaeghe recorded 57 points on 20 goals and 37 points.
On the Road Again
After tonight's game, the Mavericks will be on the road until April 22. The Mavericks will head to Tulsa on Saturday and Sunday to take on the Oilers. On April 7, the Mavericks will head to Allen to face off against the Americans. The Mavericks conclude the long stretch of road games with a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies on April 14, 16, and 17.
100 for Bordson
Mavericks' forward Rob Bordson registered his 100th career ECHL point last Saturday against the Wichita Thunder. In 33 games for the Mavericks, Bordson has 31 points on 12 goals and 19 assists.
Mavericks VIP Club Memberships
No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!
Membership includes:
Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)
One-of-a-kind pullover
$50 in concessions
$100 in Team Store merchandise
Official credential
Zamboni ride during game
PLUS
Invitation to two virtual calls with players and coaches
Invitation to one night practice open only to VIP Club members and their guests
Packages starting at $99. Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country, call or text (816)252-7825 to join!
Follow the Mavs
Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 2, 2021
- Kozun Closes Door on Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Unable to Sneak Past Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Outlast Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Tulsa Oilers - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - April 2 - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Allen, 6:05 PM - Utah Grizzlies
- Adam Carlson Earns Warrior Goaltender of the Month - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Carlson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- 20th Meeting of the Season Between Blades and Bears - Florida Everblades
- Blackhawk Legend Eddie Olczyk to Join Fuel Broadcast - Indy Fuel
- Utah's Boucher Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Boucher Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for March 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, April 2 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bobby Dorr Wins 2021 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award - Maine Mariners
- Pare, Boucher Score for Utah in Shootout Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Open Three-Game Series with Utah with a 3-2 Shootout Win - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Tulsa Oilers
- Mavs Shutout by Tulsa Wednesday
- Mavs Game Preview vs. Tulsa
- Forward Kelly Bent Joins the Mavericks
- Mavs Shutout by Wichita Sunday