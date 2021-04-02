Blackhawk Legend Eddie Olczyk to Join Fuel Broadcast

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that former Chicago Blackhawk and current analyst for "NHL on NBC" Eddie Olczyk will join the Fuel FloSports broadcast on Friday, April 9th alongside his son Nick Olczyk and Fuel play by play broadcaster Andrew Smith.

After finishing his 16-year playing career, Olczyk became the lead analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks television broadcasts in 2006, partnering with play-by-play announcer Pat Foley. Along with serving as the Blackhawks television analyst, Olczyk has spent the last 15 years serving as the lead analyst for NHL on NBC alongside the likes of Mike "Doc" Emrick and John Forslund. The native of Palos Heights, Illinois received two Emmy Awards throughout his broadcasting career for "Outstanding Achievement for Individual Excellence On Camera: Programming" as well as "Outstanding Achievement for Sports Programs - Sporting Event/Game - Live/Unedited Program/Special."

A United States Hockey Hall of Famer, Olczyk has played over 1,000 NHL games between the Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, LA Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. Earning 342 goals and 452 assists throughout his illustrious career, the 1984 3rd overall draft pick helped the New York Rangers to become the 1994 Stanley Cup Champions.

"I'm extremely excited to be commentating alongside Andrew Smith and my son Nick," said Eddie Olczyk. "The two of them have tremendous chemistry on air so I hope to build upon that when I join them on Friday. The Indy Fuel have a very strong connection with the Olczyk family so I couldn't think of a better place to broadcast a minor-league hockey game. Thank you to Fuel Owner Jim Hallett and the entire Fuel organization for allowing this to happen."

Friday's broadcast with Andrew, Nick and Eddie will be shown live on FloHockey. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live by signing up here!

