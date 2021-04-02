Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, April 2 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Greenville Swamp Rabbits drop the puck for their second straight meeting Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to open a weekend series in the upstate. The two clubs are getting reacquainted this week for their first meetings since early February. The Swamp Rabbits came away with a win in North Charleston on Wednesday night by a 5-3 score in the teams' ninth matchup of the 2020-21 season. South Carolina finished their homestand to close March by securing wins in five of seven games. Greenville is coming off a series victory over Jacksonville last weekend, winning on Saturday and Sunday after falling short in the series opener last Friday. In nine previous meetings this season against the Swamp Rabbits, the Rays have a 3-2-4 record. Six of those contests have been decided in overtime or a shootout. The Stingrays sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .538, while Greenville is in third place at .585. The Swamp Rabbits rank fourth in the ECHL on the power play by scoring on 18.2% of their man-advantage opportunities this season.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has a 19-12-8-2 record with 41 games of their 2020-21 season in the books. A league-high 16 of their games have been decided in overtime. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront scoring 33 points (2g, 31a). His point total leads all ECHL defenders and his assist number is second overall in the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein has also been a big factor when healthy, scoring 17 points (4g, 13a) in 18 games. Forward Joey Haddad leads the club's forwards with 25 points on a team-best 13 goals and 12 helpers. Matt Bradley is just behind him with 22 points on 11 goals and 11 assists. Rookie forwards Greg Meireles and Max Zimmer have 21 and 19 points respectively. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played 25 of the club's games and has a 15-5-4 record along with a goals-against average of 2.64 and a 0.909 save percentage.

