ECHL Transactions - April 2
April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 2, 2021:
Allen:
Add Chad Butcher, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Conway, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Dylan Woolf, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephen Harper, F placed on reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve
Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from reserve
Delete Greg Meireles, F placed on reserve
Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Nick Hutchison, F activated from reserve
Delete Antoine Waked, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Jacksonville:
Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Blake Hillman, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Add Gregg Burmaster, F activated from reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add John Young, G added as EBUG
Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve
