ECHL Transactions - April 2

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 2, 2021:

Allen:

Add Chad Butcher, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Conway, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Dylan Woolf, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Harper, F placed on reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve

Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Meireles, F placed on reserve

Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Nick Hutchison, F activated from reserve

Delete Antoine Waked, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Jacksonville:

Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Blake Hillman, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Add Gregg Burmaster, F activated from reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add John Young, G added as EBUG

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.