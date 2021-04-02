Bobby Dorr Wins 2021 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Ellsworth Fire Captain Robert (Bobby) Dorr has been named the winner of the 2021 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. Dorr becomes the second recipient of the award, which was created in honor of heroic Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes, who lost his life in the line of duty in March of 2019.

The Mariners began accepting nominations last fall for the second annual award winner, seeking active or recently retired Fire and EMS responders in the state of Maine with three or more years of service, who "demonstrate outstanding professionalism and service to their community, and a commitment to promoting life safety education."

A committee made up of Mariners employees, Teamsters Local 340, and last year's award winner, Matt St. Pierre of the Hampden Fire Department, narrowed it down to three finalists: Bobby Dorr, Mike Norton (South Portland Professional Firefighters), and Troy Cailler (Sabattus Fire Department).

Dorr is a member of the Ellsworth Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3402, where he is the lead instructor for the Hancock County Fire Academy. In January of 2020, Dorr was diagnosed with cancer, but continues to serve as interim assistant chief. His diagnosis inspired the creation of the "FireFIGHTer 204" fundraiser, which intends to purchase particulate flash hoods for firefighters in Hancock County and beyond. Dorr has also been named Ellsworth Fire Department's "Firefighter of the Year" three times.

"I am honored to have been nominated and selected to receive the 2021 Captain Joel Barnes award," said Dorr. "To be held in the same category as such a great man is very humbling for me. I will do my very best to continue to earn this award throughout my career."

The Mariners plan to formally present Dorr with the award at a home game in the fall, recognizing all three finalists.

"It is important for our organization to continue recognizing local first responders and keeping the memory of Captain Barnes alive," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "All of the award submissions highlighted amazing people that deserve recognition. Mr. Dorr is someone that makes the community proud and safe. I look forward to giving him proper recognition at an upcoming Mariners game as the 2nd winner of this community service award."

Captain Joel Barnes was just 32 years old when he succumbed to his injuries on March 1st, 2019 after fighting a fire in Berwick, and saving the life of a fellow firefighter. A public memorial service was held one week later at the Cross Insurance Arena, with over 7,000 attendees present. Barnes had served with the Berwick Fire Department for two years and was the Training Safety Officer for the Department. The Captain Joel Barnes Community Service award was created in his memory the following fall, and was first awarded to Hampden firefighter Matt St. Pierre at a Mariners game on the one year anniversary of Barnes' death.

The 2021-22 Mariners season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and will begin on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, presented by Skowhegan Savings. Fans can put down a deposit of $50 on full season tickets for the 2021-22 season here. Half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans are also available for purchase, starting at $170. Single game and group ticket information will be available in the coming months, as well as a full schedule. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.