Fuel Unable to Sneak Past Wheeling

April 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their first of two games this weekend, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. The Nailers would get the first lead of the game in the second period but would be tied immediately by Indy's Chad Yetman. Austin Fyten would net the game-winning goal at the end of the second period to and Taran Kozun stopped 36 shots to hand Indy the 3-2 loss.

Through the first 10 minutes of the opening period, the Fuel led the Nailers in shots 9-6. Both teams traded scoring chances but both Tom Aubrun and Taran Kozun held the opposing teams at bay. With neither team be able to capitalize on their chances, they both headed to the locker room tied 0-0.

The Nailers would be the first team to get on the board when they capitalized on a Nick Hutchison slashing penalty. Getting alone in front of the net, Nick Rivera put home a loose puck in front of Aubrun to give the Nailers a 1-0 lead. The Fuel would respond immediately with a goal of their own when Chad Yetman beat Kozun with a wrist shot on an odd-man rush. Wheeling's Austin Fyten gave Wheeling their second lead of the game when he jumped on a Fuel turnover and fired a shot over the shoulder of Aubrun.

Controlling the first half of the third period, the Nailers put 12 shots on Tom Aubrun. Indy would respond with several shots of their own on Kozun but would be turned away. Outshooting the Nailers 18-13 in the third period, Indy would not be able to get the puck past Kozun, eventually falling 3-2 on Friday.

Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.