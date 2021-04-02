Utah's Boucher Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies forward Matthew Boucher has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March.

Boucher scored seven goals and added eight assists for 15 points in 13 games during the month.

The 23-year-old picked up at least one point in nine of his 12 outings in March. He had three multi-point games, including his first professional hat trick on March 24 against Tulsa along with two other three-point games on March 14 against Allen and March 27 against Tulsa. Boucher was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 28 after posting eight points (4g-4a) in four games.

A native of Los Angeles, Boucher leads ECHL rookies with 16 goals, 20 assists and 36 points in 36 games this season. His 36 points are tied for seventh overall in the league.

Prior to turning pro, Boucher tallied 60 points (31g-29a) in 57 career games at the University of New Brunswick and had 192 points (96g-96a) in 241 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville and Quebec.

Also Nominated: Matt Miller (Wheeling) and Jay Dickman (Wichita).

