Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits welcome back the South Carolina Stingrays to the Upstate. It's the 10th meeting of the season-series between the Rabbits and Rays, and second game of a three-game set which began Wednesday night.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (19-12-8-2) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (17-14-6-2)

April 1, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #42 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Sean MacFarlane (4)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits opened a three-game set with South Carolina on Wednesday night on a high-note, winning 5-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum. Gordi Myer started the scoring only 20 seconds into the contest before Zach Malatesta found the equalizer at 3:30. Tied 1-1 late in the second period, Alec Rauhauser scored his first ECHL goal at 19:32 to provide the Bits a 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes. Greg Meireles scored twice in the third period and Max Zimmer tallied his 11th goal of the season to complete Greenville's scoring line. John Lethemon stopped 35 of 38 shots for his third professional win and second against South Carolina.

MORE FOR MEIRELES:

After scoring an overtime game-winner last Saturday against Jacksonville, Meireles contributed a three-point night in Wednesday's opener against the Rays. Meireles' two goals marked his first professional multi-goal night within his first three-point game. The 22-year-old rookie has posted 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 28 games and currently sits sixth in the ECHL rookie scoring race. Also among rookies, Meireles is tied for the league lead in power play goals (4) with Wheeling's Nick Rivera.

GORDI GRABS HIS FIRST:

Rabbits rookie defenseman Gordi Myer tallied his first pro goal only 20 seconds into the game on Wednesday night. Joey Haddad dropped a pass from the right-wing half-wall towards the right point for Myer. A seeing-eye shot found its way past Rays goaltender Alex Dubeau for the rookie's milestone. In 17 games, Myer has totaled four points (one goal, three assists). All three helpers came in one game on March 13 versus Jacksonville during a Greenville 6-3 victory. Prior to turning pro, Myer registered 45 points (eight goals, 37 assists) in 133 games at Ohio State University.

RAYS-ER SHARP:

South Carolina's forward core is highlighted by sixth-year pro Cole Ully. A former 5th Round selection by the Dallas Stars in 2013, Ully averages better than a point per game with 35 (13 goals, 22 assists) in 29 games. A second-year Stingray, Ully appeared in parts of four seasons with the American Hockey League's Texas Stars before ECHL stops in Idaho and Utah. Entering tonight, the Calgary, Alberta native has registered points in five of his last six games (one goal, nine assists).

FROM TEAMMATES TO RIVALS:

While the Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays are in-state rivalries, both teams feature players who were former teammates before turning foe. South Carolina's Brett Supinski played collegiately at Union College and is former teammates with Greenville rookie forward Anthony Rinaldi. Additionally, Stingrays rookie forward Marc Johnstone played in the USHL with the Chicago Steel where he teamed with Rabbits' Max Zimmer and Karch Bachman during the 2015-16 campaign.

