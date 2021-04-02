20th Meeting of the Season Between Blades and Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (30-10-0-2) will take on the Orlando Solar Bears (20-16-3-1) tonight in the second of three meetings this week at Amway Center. This evening's affair will be the 20th meeting in the season-long saga between Florida and Orlando that features 27 matchups in total. After last night's 3-2 victory over the Bears, the Everblades maintain first place in the Eastern Conference. Orlando holds the last playoff spot in the East in fourth place.

Last Time Out: Orlando jumped ahead in the second period with a goal from Kevin Lohan that softly slid across the goalline after confusion in front of Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand. The Bears struck again just 32 seconds into the second period when Tristin Langan scored to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

The Everblades began the comeback on the penalty kill with a pair of shorthanded goals. Matt Petgrave netted his first tally of the season when he buried a Michael Huntebrinker rebound in the second period with Florida on the kill. Six minutes later, Colby Sissons followed with his own shorthanded goal to tie the game at 2-2. With five minutes left in the middle frame, Stefan Leblanc picked the top right corner of the net with a slap shot from the point to give the Blades a permanent 3-2 lead. Hildebrand finished the game with 29 saves on 31 shots to earn his 16th win of the season.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Aaron Luchuk leads Orlando with 38 points (12g-26a). The Bears played last night without their leading goal-scorer Jake Coughler. Coughler has 14 tallies on the season and has been placed on Orlando's reserve list. Goaltender Michael Lackey has returned to the team after a Professional Tryout agreement with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The rookie has amassed a 5-4-2 record with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage with the Solar Bears this season.

Top Guns: Florida's Michael Huntebrinker leads the ECHL with 22 goals on the season. The forward struck most recently with a power-play goal in the second period against Wheeling last Saturday. Everblades forward John McCarron is tied for second place in the ECHL with 19 tallies on the season after his goal last Friday against the Nailers. Huntebrinker's 22 goals this season is already a career best. The 28-year-old had previously scored 20 goals in both the 2017-18 season with the Reading Royals and last season with the Everblades. McCarron's career-best goal total came in the 2017-18 season when he scored 29 with Florida.

Blades Add Woolf to Blue Line: The Everblades announced that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Dylan Woolf. Woolf, 24, is entering his first professional season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound blueliner just finished his fourth year with the St. Lawrence University Saints of the Eastern College Athletic Conference. In his senior season, Woolf notched three points (1g-2a) in 12 appearances. A native of Victoria, Minnesota, Woolf served as the Saints' captain for three seasons. The Saints most recently won the ECAC Hockey title in 2020-21.

Blades Lead the Way: After last night's victory, the Everblades continue to lead the Eastern Conference and the entire ECHL with a .738 points percentage. Florida sports the most prolific offense (3.69 goals for per game) and second stingiest defense in the league (2.50 goals against per game). The Blades also feature the league's best penalty kill at 88.0%. Florida's kill unit is not only apt at preventing goals, but scoring them as well. The Everblades lead the league with 12 shorthanded goals on the season after potting two on the penalty kill last night against the Solar Bears.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, April 2 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

