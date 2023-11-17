Panthers Recall Jonah Gadjovich from Charlotte

The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Jonah Gadjovich from his conditioning loan.

The 25-year-old scored one goal in three games with the Checkers, which came in his debut at San Jose last Friday. He was initially credited with a second that was later awarded to Lucas Carlsson to complete the high-scoring defenseman's hat trick.

Gadjovich, who initially signed an AHL contract with the Checkers over the summer before agreeing to an NHL deal with Florida on Oct. 16, had not played this season prior to his conditioning stint with Ccharlotte. Having made the short trip from where the Checkers are stationed in San Diego to Anaheim where the Panthers will simultaneously take on the Ducks, he will do so tonight.

Tonight's game against the Gulls completes the Checkers' four-game California trip. They return home for a busy week at home with two games each against Cleveland (Monday and Wednesday) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Friday and Saturday).

