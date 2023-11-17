Wolf Pack See Road Point Streak Snapped in 5-3 Loss to Crunch

November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch battled in a back-and-forth affair at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Friday night. Crunch captain Gabriel Dumont broke a 3-3 tie at 13:23 of the third period, then added an insurance marker at 18:34 to propel the home side to a 5-3 victory.

After each team struck in the first 6:52 of the third period, Dumont put the Crunch ahead for good with his first goal of the night at 13:23. Jack Thompson wandered down the right-wing wall and fired a puck towards Wolf Pack starter Dylan Garand. The puck bounced off a Wolf Pack stick in front and came to Dumont in the left-wing circle. Dumont rotated to the top of the circle and fired a shot that beat Garand to put the Crunch ahead for good.

The Crunch drew first blood 9:32 into the game, as rookie forward Max Groshev netted his ninth goal of the season. Groshev walked into the left-wing circle and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Garand to give the Crunch a 1-0 lead. The goal tied Groshev with Texas' Logan Stankoven for the league lead in goals amongst rookies.

Hartford thought they had the answer moments later, as Anton Blidh jammed home a rebound. While the play was called a goal on the ice, it was reviewed and eventually waved off. The Wolf Pack were not deterred, however, as they went to the powerplay at 13:03 of the first period.

Riley Nash won the face-off back to Matthew Robertson, who quickly slid the puck to Jonny Brodzinski in the left-wing circle. Brodzinski uncorked a one-timer that blistered by Brandon Halverson for his team-leading ninth goal of the season just two seconds into the powerplay at 13:05 of the game.

2:32 later, Blidh would get his goal for real this time. Matt Rempe carried the puck into the offensive zone, eventually finding Blake Hillman in the left-wing circle. Hillman fired a shot that Halverson denied, but the rebound hit the right leg of Blidh and found the back of the net at 17:37.

Daniel Walcott evened the tilt at 10:25, scoring the only goal of the middle stanza. Philippe Myers kept the puck in at the right-wing point and fired a shot toward the goal. Walcott tipped the puck right in front of Garand, forcing a change of direction that beat the goaltender to send the game to the final frame tied 2-2.

Walcott struck again just 3:21 into the final period, tapping home a feed from Dumont to the right of Garand. The goal was Walcott's seventh of the season, while the assist was Dumont's second of the night.

The Wolf Pack powerplay would even the contest for the second time, again with Brodzinski converting. Devante Stephens was whistled for high-sticking at 6:30, and 22 seconds later the puck was in the back of the net.

Brennan Othmann fired a cross-ice pass for Brodzinski, who fired another one-timer from the left-wing circle by the glove of Halverson. The goal was Brodzinski's tenth of the season, putting him in a tie for second in the league in goals.

Dumont would break the tie at 13:23, however, giving the Crunch a lead they would not lose. Dumont potted his second of the night and his fourth point at 18:34, ending the proceedings. Walcott won a puck battle behind the net and sent a centering pass to Dumont, who made no mistake on the chance.

The Wolf Pack take on the Crunch in the second half of their home-and-home series tomorrow night at the XL Center! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com, and the puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.