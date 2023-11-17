Alex Nedeljkovic Scores Goalie Goal for Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic scored an empty-net goal in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' 4-2 win against the Providence Bruins on Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Nedeljkovic's empty-net goal with 1:04 left in regulation became the 22nd goalie goal in AHL history and carved him his own special place in the record books, as well. The 27-year-old from Parma, Ohio became the first goalie in league history to be credited with multiple goals in his career.

Nedeljkovic previously scored for the Charlotte Checkers in a game on Mar. 10, 2018 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Nedeljkovic also shot the puck into an empty net for the ECHL's Florida Everblades on Dec. 30, 2016.

Playing in his first game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after being assigned from the Pittsburgh Penguins on a conditioning loan, Nedeljkovic scored the second goalie goal in Penguins team history. Tristan Jarry scored the first goalie goal for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton franchise on Nov. 14, 2018 while visiting the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton joins the Rochester Americans, Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves as the only clubs to have multiple goals credited to netminders in their team histories.

