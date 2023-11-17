Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m.

November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears seek their second win of the week tonight as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders back to Chocolatetown for the second time in the last two weeks. Hershey will travel to Bridgeport following tonight's game for a Saturday night clash with the Islanders to close out the week.

Hershey Bears (10-4-0-0) vs. Bridgeport Islanders (4-7-1-0)

November 17, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 15 | GIANT Center

Referees: Jack Young (24), Sam Heidemann (60)

Linespersons: Bill Lyons (27), J.P. Waleski (14)

Tonight's Promotions:

- Yuengling Can Holder Night - The first 3,000 fans 21-and-over in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions can holder, courtesy of Yuengling.

- Pre-Game Happy Hour - Fans 21-and-over can also enjoy 16 oz. Yuengling cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears picked up a win on Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, topping the Penguins by a 5-4 score in overtime in a game that featured multiple lead changes. Joe Snively opened the scoring for Hershey 1:24 into the contest, but Valtteri Puustinen tied the game for the Penguins at 10:09. Jimmy Huntington put Hershey up 2-1 at 13:57. In the second period, Jansen Harkins scored twice at 0:31 and 6:32 to give the hosts a 3-2 lead, but Huntington buried his second of the night at 8:08, and Vincent Iorio netted his first of the season at 10:55 to give the Bears a 4-3 edge. Jagger Joshua capped a wild second frame with a goal at 13:47, and the game would remain tied until 2:51 of overtime, when Alex Limoges sealed it for the Bears. The Islanders are coming off a Tuesday afternoon School Day Game loss to the Syracuse Crunch, falling by a 5-4 score. Syracuse built a 3-0 lead after the first period, including two goals from Maxim Groshev. In the second period, the Crunch tacked on a goal from Joe Carroll at 10:41 to make it a 4-0 advantage until Jeff Kubiak scored for Bridgeport at 15:19. The Islanders continued to muster a comeback effort with Samuel Asselin at 2:23 with a power-play goal, and Brian Pinho pulled the hosts to within one at 15:27. Groshev completed a hat trick for Syracuse with an empty-net goal at 18:14 before Cole Bardreau answered at the 19:00 mark, but Bridgeport could not close the gap.

BRIDGEPORT BATTLES:

Tonight marks the third of six meetings between Hershey and Bridgeport this season. The Bears are off to a 2-0-0-0 start thanks to a 3-2 overtime win at Bridgeport on Oct. 22 (in which Hershey limited the Islanders to a season-low three shots on goal in the first period, four shots on goal in the second, and 23 shots overall) and a 3-1 win at home on Nov. 4. Bridgeport has gone 2-5-1-0 against Atlantic Division clubs this season, while the Bears have a robust 9-3-0-0 record. Alex Limoges and Joe Snively are tied for the Hershey lead against Bridgeport with three points apiece, while several players for the Islanders have collected one point against the Bears for the team scoring lead.

BRAND NEW DAY:

Defender Logan Day enters tonight's match riding a four-game point streak (1g, 4a) and has six points in his last eight games. The sixth-year pro has already equaled half of his offensive production from last season in less than half the time, appearing in all 14 games the Bears have played so far this season.

HUNTINGTON HUNTING:

Forward Jimmy Huntington is slated to play in his 200th professional game tonight; 182 of his games have been played in the AHL across Hershey, Milwaukee, and Syracuse, with the remaining 17 spent with Orlando of the ECHL. The fifth-year pro is off to a sizzling start, tied for the team lead in goals with five, and collected his second two-goal game of the season on Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to tie Ethen Frank for the most multi-goal performances. Huntington's next point will also mark his 100th pro point. The Bears are 3-0-0-0 this season when Huntington has found the net.

BEARS BITES:

Defenseman Aaron Ness is three points away from passing Patrick McNeill (152 points) for eighth all-time in Bears scoring among blueliners...Islanders forward Brian Pinho played four season with Hershey and notably scored the series-winning goal in overtime of Game 5 of the 2019 Atlantic Division Semifinals to help Hershey eliminate Bridgeport...Bears defender Chase Priskie is two games away from 200 in his AHL career...Hershey is tied for the league lead with three wins in the overtime period; the Bears have also earned a shootout win to make them the only club this season to have played at least four games past regulation and win every contest.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 17, 1982 - The Bears snapped a five-game losing streak with an 11-5 thumping of the Rochester Americans at the War Memorial. Chris Valentine recorded a hat trick for the Bears - his second hat trick in two nights after scoring all three goals for Hershey the night before in a 6-3 loss to St. Catharines. A five-goal blitz in a span of 3:32 during the second period turned the game into a rout, as Wayne Prestage scored twice, and Errol Rausse, Valentine, and Tony Cassolato found the net in that stretch. Defenseman Lee Norwood collected one goal and four assists.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.