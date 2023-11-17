Belleville Sens 2023-24 Second-Half Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Monday

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the second half of the 2023-24 American Hockey League season will go on sale this coming Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Fans will be able to purchase their seats either online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Key dates for the second half of the season include:

Saturday, January 20, 2024 - Bell Let's Talk Night (vs Laval Rocket)

Friday, February 9, 2024 - "Super Friday" (vs Utica Comets)

Saturday, February 10, 2024 - Women in Hockey Night (vs Utica Comets)

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Valentine's Day Game (vs Syracuse Crunch)

Monday, February 19, 2024 - Belly's Birthday Party (vs Hershey Bears) *

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Pride Night presented by Magna Autosystems (vs Rochester Americans)

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Fan Appreciation Game (vs Laval Rocket)

*2:00 p.m. puck drop

Along with single-game seats, fans can also catch the action through Belleville Sens promo packs like the Family Four Pack, McDonald's Pack, and others, which apply to all second-half games except those against Toronto. Fans will also be able to cash in on various Black Friday deals including "pay what season seat members pay" on single-game tickets (from November 23 to November 28), as well as discounts on merchandise at the Locker Room Store. More information on those Black Friday offers will be released via the Senators' social media channels (@BellevilleSens).

