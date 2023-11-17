Capitals Loan Hardy Häman Aktell to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Häman Aktell, 24, made his AHL debut on Oct. 14 for Hershey, and in a win the following day versus Cleveland, the defender scored his first career AHL goal.

He skated in six games with the Capitals during his recall, making his NHL debut on Oct. 21 at Montreal and earning his first NHL point when he registered an assist on Oct. 29 versus San Jose.

The Capitals signed Häman Aktell to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract on Apr. 27. In 2022-22, he recorded 36 points (9g, 27a) in 51 games with the Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The 6'3", 220-pound defenseman led Växjö in plus/minus (+23), ranked second on the team in assists and points and tied for third among SHL defenseman in points. The Kåge, Sweden native added seven points (3g, 4a) and recorded a +6 plus/minus rating in 18 playoff games, helping Växjö capture the SHL championship for the second time in three years.

The Bears return home to host the Bridgeport Islanders for Yuengling Can Holder Night at GIANT Center tonight at 7 p.m.

