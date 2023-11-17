Morning Skate Report: November 17, 2023

November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will celebrate Military Appreciation Knight as they face off against the Abbotsford Canucks for their second series of the year. They split the last series, 1-1, on the road. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

POWER UP

The Silver Knights enjoyed special teams success on Wednesday against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, notching two goals on the man advantage in their 5-4 win.

"We have a lot of offensive players on this team that are able to play on the power play," said forward Tyler Benson after Friday's morning skate. "So I think that gives us an advantage that we can roll two units out there and be successful."

Having an abundance of players with the ability to succeed on the power play is a good 'problem' for the team to be dealing with as the Knights head into a matchup with the defensively strong Abbotsford Canucks. They've allowed just one goal in their past three games, including the shutout against the Silver Knights on November 4.

"We have options, there's inner competition between players for spots between the two units, for time, and for who gets to start on the power play," agreed Head Coach Ryan Craig. "It's a good problem to have. It's a good problem for a coach, it's a good problem for players, and it's helped drive our team. You saw it with two goals last game."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Arshdeep Bains leads Abbotsford with 17 points (3G, 14A) in 13 games. In the last matchup with Henderson, the Silver Knights held him to just one assist in two games.

Forward Nils Åman leads the Canucks in goals with seven in 13 games. The Silver Knights likewise kept him quiet on the scoresheet in their previous series, tallying just one assist.

Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs has started nine of Abbotsford's games this season. He is averaging 2.66 goals against with a .905 save percentage. He started the second of the Canucks' two games against the Silver Knights, handing Henderson its first shutout of the season. He stopped 23 shots in that contest.

FURTHER NOTES

Forward Jakub Brabenec is day-to-day

Forward Byron Froese is day-to-day

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.