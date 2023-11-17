Hogs Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Loss

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 5-4 in overtime on Friday night at the BMO Center despite a valiant third-period comeback. Rockford's Joey Anderson tied the game at 4-4 with just over 11 seconds left in regulation, but Milwaukee's Cal O'Reilly scored in overtime to lift the Admirals to victory.

Rockford gave up two special teams goals in the first period, but answered back with a spirited second frame in which they scored two goals and outshot Milwaukee 14-4. Each side scored two goals in what was a call-and-response third period.

The IceHogs recorded three consecutive penalties in the first period resulting in two power-play goals for the Admirals. Joakim Kemell scored first on a 5-on-3 man advantage to put Milwaukee up 1-0 (8:34). Just over two minutes later, Zach L'Heureux scored on a 5-on-4 man advantage to double their lead (10:41).

Midway through the second frame of action, Antti Saarela cut the lead in half 2-1 (9:29). Joey Anderson sent a pass to Marcel Marcel who took a shot at the net at the left faceoff circle. The shot ricocheted off the right pad of Milwaukee goaltender Troy Grosenick to the stick of Saarela who tapped the puck into the open net from the right side of the goal crease. Marcel recorded his first AHL point with his assist.

Later in the second, the Admirals recorded two penalties in two minutes giving Rockford a 5-on-3 man advantage. With about 30 seconds left in the power play, Ethan Del Mastro fought to win the puck for Rockford in the right corner to successfully free the puck to Anderson. Anderson sent the puck to Anders Bjork in the slot, sending a wrist shot into the net to tie the game 2-2. Anderson has now recorded multiple points in five games this season.

In the final period of play, the Admirals scored a breakaway goal off the stick of Denis Gurianov to take a 3-2 lead (2:37).

Shortly after, the Hogs' responded with a goal of their own after Colton Dach's first AHL goal (8:49). Bjork handled the puck off the boards near the right faceoff circle passing to Josh Maniscalco. Maniscalco shot towards the net where Dach was able to backhand the rebound into the net and tie the game. Maniscalco recorded his first AHL point with his assist.

With under two minutes to play, Roland McKeown scored from the left circle on a sharp wrist shot to give Milwaukee a 4-3 lead (18:40).

Rockford pulled Drew Commesso from goal to give them a 6-on-5 advantage with less than a minute in regulation, and an icing call put the IceHogs in Milwaukee's defensive zone with just 16 seconds left. Cole Guttman won the faceoff and sent a pass to Del Mastro who found Brett Seney above the right face off circle. Seney shot the puck towards the net where it rebounded off Grosenick's pads towards Anderson who sent the puck into the net to tie the game 4-4 with 11.1 seconds left in regulation (19:48). With the final seconds ticking off the clock in regulation, the game went into overtime; the first overtime game for Rockford this season.

With the game tied at four goals apiece, Milwaukee came out on top with Cal O'Reilly scoring the game-winning goal (2:20). Fedor Svechkov brought the puck along the right side boards and passed to Jake Livingstone at the blue line. Livingstone found O'Reilly waiting on the right goal post and shot the puck into the net.

The Rockford IceHogs travel to Des Moines, Iowa for a two-game series against the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

