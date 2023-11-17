IceHogs Ready to Bounce Back in Friday Night Tilt vs. Admirals

ROCKFORD, Ill.- After four days of rest, the Rockford IceHogs take to the ice once again tonight at the BMO Center for a 7 p.m. date with the Milwaukee Admirals. Both teams sit at 5-5-0-0 in the middle of the Central Division with tonight serving as the first of 12 matchups between the clubs this season.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 5-5-0-0, 10 points (T-3rd, Central)

Milwaukee: 5-5-0-0, 10 points (T-3rd Central)

Last Season vs. Milwaukee

Milwaukee won six of the 10 meetings between the two clubs last season and picked up 13 out of a possible 20 points against Rockford. Lukas Reichel led the Hogs with nine points (2G, 7A) in eight games against Milwaukee last season. The Admirals' power play was almost automatic against the Hogs in 2022-23. Milwaukee converted on 12 of 29 power plays for a startling 41.4% conversion rate against Rockford. The IceHogs' power play clicked along at 18.4% against the Ads.

Phillips & Ross Recalled to Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks announced last Saturday that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the IceHogs. Phillips, 22, made his season debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes. He has also recorded three points (1G, 2A) in eight games with Rockford this season. The Blackhawks also announced on Thursday that defenseman Filip Roos has been recalled. Roos, 24, played 17 games with Chicago last season and registered three points (1G, 2A).

NASCAR Night & Refillable Tumbler Giveaway

Tonight is NASCAR & Salute to Rockford Speedway Night! Fans can test out a driving a simulator, score autographs from professional drivers, and more. The first 1,500 fans at the BMO Center will also receive a free refillable tumbler presented by Pepsi & Beef-A-Roo.

Next Man(ny) Up

With Phillips and Roos in the NHL with the Blackhawks and Josh Healey in concussion protocol, Josh Maniscalco will likely be one of the IceHogs' defensemen who must step up into a larger role this weekend. Maniscalco has played in one game with Rockford so far this season and dropped the mitts after teammate Brett Seney took a hard hit. Last season, Maniscalco recorded four points (2G, 2A) in 27 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He was also an ECHL All-Star last season after he produced 28 points (8G, 20A) in 31 games with the Wheeling Nailers.

King & MacDougall Called Up from Indy

Following a run of call-ups and an injury, the Rockford IceHogs recalled defensemen D.J. King and Ross MacDougall from the Indy Fuel in the ECHL on Thursday. King, 23, has one goal in six games with the Fuel this season. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound blueliner played in 59 ECHL games last season split between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Norfolk Admirals and racked up eight points (0G, 8A) in that span. MacDougall, 26, has posted four points (2G, 2A) in eight contests with Indy this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman skated in two regular season games with Indy last season after helping the University of New Brunswick capture a Canadian USports Atlantic University Sport (AUS) University Cup Championship.

Potent Power Play

Despite failing to convert once in eight opportunities against the Chicago Wolves last Sunday, the IceHogs' power play continues to lead the league at 29.7% entering this weekend. Rockford is tied with the third-most power-play goals in the AHL with 11, but all the teams that have as many or more power-play strikes have played more games than the Hogs (Cleveland-11 games, Syracuse-12, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-13, Laval-13). Brett Seney is tied for second in the AHL with four power-play goals, and David Gust is tied for the league lead with six power-play assists. Seney's eight total power-play points is also tied for the lead in the AHL.

3 Game Skid

The IceHogs enter this weekend looking to reverse a poor run of form over the last three games. Last week, Rockford fell 5-1 to Texas on Wednesday, 4-2 to Iowa on Friday, and 5-0 to Chicago on Sunday. The three-game losing streak is the longest of the season so far and the longest for the IceHogs since the team lost three straight from Mar. 24 at Manitoba to Apr. 1 at Chicago last season. In the last three games, Rockford has been outscored 14-3 and has not scored a goal in the first period.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

73-71-9-12

