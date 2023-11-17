Game Notes - CGY at ONT
November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
On the road again.
The Wranglers (10-1-1) head to Ontario to face the Reign (7-2-1), as the two teams will face off for the first time on Friday night at Toyota Arena.
Calgary is riding a four-game winning streak into the weekend, after sweeping SoCal, getting wins against San Diego, Coachella Valley, and two against Bakersfield.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
November 17, 2023 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena
November 19, 2023 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers are 5-0-1 on the road this season and currently reside in top spot in the AHL standings with 21 points.
On the other side, the Reign are rolling right now, with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games, and sit tied for fourth in the Pacific Division with 15 points.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Emilio Pettersen
Emilio Pettersen is on fire, with eight points (3g,5a) on his current four-game point streak.
Pettersen is coming off a three-point performance in his last game against the Bakersfield Condors, earning him First Star honours.
ONE TIMERS:
Ilya Nikolaev is riding a three-game point streak (2g,1a).
Matt Coronato has seven points (4g,3a) in his last six games.
Oscar Dansk (5-0-1) has yet to lose in regulation this season.
(G) Connor Murphy and (D) Jarrod Gourley were assigned to Rapid City (ECHL) on Thursday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2023
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT
- 'A Bit More Confidence'
- Wranglers Win Fourth Straight
- Game Notes - BAK vs CGY
- Wranglers Win Third Straight