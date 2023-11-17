Game Notes - CGY at ONT

November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







On the road again.

The Wranglers (10-1-1) head to Ontario to face the Reign (7-2-1), as the two teams will face off for the first time on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Calgary is riding a four-game winning streak into the weekend, after sweeping SoCal, getting wins against San Diego, Coachella Valley, and two against Bakersfield.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

November 17, 2023 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena

November 19, 2023 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers are 5-0-1 on the road this season and currently reside in top spot in the AHL standings with 21 points.

On the other side, the Reign are rolling right now, with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games, and sit tied for fourth in the Pacific Division with 15 points.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Emilio Pettersen

Emilio Pettersen is on fire, with eight points (3g,5a) on his current four-game point streak.

Pettersen is coming off a three-point performance in his last game against the Bakersfield Condors, earning him First Star honours.

ONE TIMERS:

Ilya Nikolaev is riding a three-game point streak (2g,1a).

Matt Coronato has seven points (4g,3a) in his last six games.

Oscar Dansk (5-0-1) has yet to lose in regulation this season.

(G) Connor Murphy and (D) Jarrod Gourley were assigned to Rapid City (ECHL) on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2023

Game Notes - CGY at ONT - Calgary Wranglers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.