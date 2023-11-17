Game #12: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Game #12: Tucson Roadrunners (7-4-0-0) vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (6-5-0-0)

Time: Friday, November 17, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #15 Mike Dietrich, #76 Jake Jackson

Linespersons: #48 Jake Herzog, #76 Gabe Lomen

The Tucson Roadrunners take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds having won two-of-three on their recent road trip and winning four of their last five overall. As for the Firebirds, they have lost three straight games; including last Sunday when Tucson defeated them 5-3 in Palm Desert. They most recently lost 5-4 Wednesday in Henderson to open their trip.

Three things:

The Roadrunners have scored four goals or more in three of their last four games while Coachella Valley sits at fifth in the AHL averaging 3.73 goals-per-game. Meanwhile the two teams sit tied for fifth in the 32-team AHL allowing just 2.73 goals-per-game.

Both teams starting goaltenders have paved the way in the goals-allowed stinginess. Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta and Firebirds goalie Chris Driedger have both played nine games this season. Combined, they have 11 wins with a total of 1,069 minutes played, a 2.36 goals against average and .917 save percentage.

Coming off of a three-assist night Sunday, Victor Soderstrom has tallied five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games. All of his points this season have come in this five-game span marking his best point streak since he had five points in five games from March 15-March 20, 2022 when he had one goal and four assists.

What did they say?

"I think the biggest thing for me is coming in and working as hard as I can every single day with a positive mindset and a mindset to get better."

Goaltender Matthew Villalta on his success as a Roadrunner this season coming off a career-high 45 save performance against Coachella Valley on Sunday in the 5-3 Tucson win.

Latest Transactions:

-On Thursday, defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok was recalled by the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

-Milos Kelemen was recalled to Arizona on Monday.

Number to Know:

1 - Each team has gone to overtime just once this season with Bakersfield and Rockford being the only AHL teams who haven't gone past regulation. Tucson beat Ontario 4-3 in overtime on November 8. Coachella Valley beat San Jose 5-4 in overtime on October 29. No team in the AHL's Pacific Division has gone to a shootout yet so far this season.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC. The Game can also be viewed on AHLTV.com.

