Utica Comets, Save of the Day Foundation, Don's Ford and Subaru of Utica to Host 11th Annual Turkey Donation with the Rescue Mission of Utica

UTICA, New York - The Utica Comets, the Save of the Day Foundation, Don's Ford and Subaru of Utica will be donating Thanksgiving dinner, including 200 turkeys and potatoes and canned vegetables to the Rescue Mission of Utica on Monday, November 20th at 1pm. The West Schuyler United Methodist Church has donated the potatoes. All turkeys were purchased through local market Chanatry's.

"This is the 11th year the Utica Comets have partnered with the Rescue Mission of Utica to provide families in our area with a Thanksgiving meal," said Director of Operations for the Rescue Mission of Utica Ernie Talerico. "We are so thankful to Rob Esche, the Save of the Day Foundation and the Utica Comets for helping those in our community enjoy a holiday meal in their own home."

"Our organization is proud to continue the tradition of helping at the Rescue Mission during the holidays," said Comets President Robert Esche. "This is something that our players and staff have been a part of for 11 years now. They all look forward to giving back each season, and providing one of our community's most valued resources for families in need."

Donations will be delivered by Utica Comets players, coaches and staff.

Founded in 1980, the Rescue Mission "endeavors to assess and meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of all people coming for assistance." The Rescue Mission is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year and yearns to provide families experiencing their hardships with positivity and a delicious meal through the holiday season.

