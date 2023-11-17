Griffins Fall 4-2 in Series Opener Against Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- The Texas Stars used a four-goal second period, including two power-play goals, to hand the Grand Rapids Griffins a 4-2 loss at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday night. The Griffins opened and closed scoring in the contest, as Tim Gettinger scored first and Taro Hirose scored last.

William Wallinder's assist on Gettinger's goal was his 50th career assist and came in his 200th pro game. Both teams tested each other's power play and penalty kill, as the Griffins went 1-for-6 on their man advantage while the Stars went 2-for-7.

With the game deadlocked at zero after 20 minutes, the Griffins and Stars traded blows early in the second period. Grand Rapids found the twine first, as Gettinger ripped a shot past Matthew Murray from the left circle 47 seconds into the frame. Texas quickly spoiled the Griffins' new-found lead with a goal of their own, courtesy of Fredrik Karlstrom in the low slot at 1:01, 14 seconds after Grand Rapids' tally. The Stars took advantage of their momentum in the freshly-tied game when Riley Damiani ripped the disc from the high slot for a power-play goal at 10:28.

Just under two minutes after Texas' last goal, Michael Karow blasted the puck from the right circle to put the Stars up 3-1 with 7:55 remaining in the frame. Down two in the waning moments of the second, Logan Stankoven converted on a 5-on-3 power play from the high slot for Texas' fourth goal of the evening with 12 seconds left in the stanza. Stankoven's man-advantage tally was the Stars' second of the evening.

Over midway through the third period, Hirose pinballed a shot off of a Texas player's stick from the left circle for a power-play goal at 11:22 to cut Texas' lead in half. However, the Stars stood tall after Hirose's tally, coasting to a 4-2 victory.

Notes:

- Both Hirose (1-1-2) and Gettinger (1-1-2) collected two points in the game, assisting on each other's goals.

- The Griffins are now 6-for-31(19.4%)on the power play this season while 34-for-44 on the penalty kill(77.3%).

- The Griffins' seven trips to the penalty box and six chances on the power play both mark season highs.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 0 1 1 - 2

Texas 0 4 0 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Caamano Tex (hooking), 2:38; Hanas Gr (slashing), 4:46; Hirose Gr (high-sticking), 6:53; Wheatcroft Tex (interference), 14:48; Shine Gr (roughing), 20:00; Pouliot Tex (roughing), 20:00.

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Gettinger 6 (Hirose, Wallinder), 0:47. 2, Texas, Karlstrom 5 (Back, Karow), 1:01. 3, Texas, Damiani 4 (Wheatcroft, Stranges), 10:28 (PP). 4, Texas, Karow 1 (Wheatcroft, Caamano), 12:05. 5, Texas, Stankoven 9 (Pouliot, Bourque), 19:48 (PP). Penalties-Wheatcroft Tex (interference), 3:23; Didier Gr (tripping), 8:57; Newpower Gr (fighting), 16:28; McKenzie Tex (cross-checking, fighting), 16:28; Johansson Gr (delay of game), 18:35; Shine Gr (tripping), 19:06.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Hirose 4 (Rafferty, Gettinger), 11:22 (PP). Penalties-Blumel Tex (hooking), 11:01; Didier Gr (roughing, roughing), 14:36; Karlstrom Tex (roughing), 14:36; Pouliot Tex (tripping), 15:22; Edvinsson Gr (interference), 18:06.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 15-7-6-28. Texas 10-9-10-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 6; Texas 2 / 7.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 2-3-2 (29 shots-25 saves). Texas, Murray 4-2-1 (28 shots-26 saves).

A-6,264

Three Stars

1. TEX Karow (goal, assist); 2. TEX Chase Wheatcroft (two assists); 3. TEX Murray (W, 26 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 4-6-1-1 (10 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 18 at Texas 8 p.m. EST

Texas: 7-3-2-1 (17 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. CST

Images from this story

