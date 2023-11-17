Crunch Tame Wolf Pack, 5-3
November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch tamed the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Daniel Walcott and Gabriel Dumont both had multi-goal games to help advance the Crunch to 8-3-0-2 on the season.
Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson recorded the win stopping 19-of-22 shots. Dylan Garand turned aside 20-of-25 shots in net for the Wolf Pack. The Syracuse power play was held to 0-for-2, while the Hartford man-advantage went 2-for-5.
The Crunch were first on the board 9:32 into the opening frame when Max Groshev fired in his sixth goal in his last three games from a sharp angle at the bottom of the left circle. Four minutes later, the Wolf Pack evened the score on the power play. Riley Nash won the draw and sent the puck back for Matthew Robertson who walked the line and fed Jonny Brodzinski for a one-timer in the left circle. Hartford then went on top with another goal late in the stanza. Blake Hillman skated the puck around the back of the net then centered it for Anton Blidh to score.
Syracuse evened the score for a second time halfway through the second period. Phil Myers kept the puck in the zone at the blue line and threw it towards the net for Walcott to tip in.
The Crunch regained their lead off Walcott's second of the night 3:21 into the third period. Dumont sent a cross-slot feed for him to redirect past Garand. Three minutes later, the game was tied again when Brodzinski potted his second of the game off a one-timer from the left circle while on the man-advantage. Dumont then added back-to-back goals to lock in a Crunch victory. At 13:23, he sent in a wrister from the top of the left circle, and at 18:34, he fired in a feed from Walcott while all alone in the slot.
The Crunch and Wolf Pack travel to Hartford to complete the weekend home-and-home series tomorrow.
Crunchables: Max Groshev has six goals in his last three games...Daniel Walcott recorded his first two-goal game since April 14...Gabriel Dumont recorded his first two-goal game since Dec. 17.
