Anaheim Ducks Recall Tristan Luneau from Conditioning Loan

November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Tristan Luneau from a Conditioning Loan with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Luneau, 19 (1/12/2004), appeared in two games with Anaheim to begin the season, including his NHL debut Oct. 19 vs. Dallas. He appeared in six games with San Diego this season, recording two assists (0-2=2) with a +2 rating. He collected his first career professional point (assist), Nov. 8 vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The 6-2, 195-pound defenseman was named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau was also named a QMJHL First Team All-Star and Canadian Hockey League Second Team All-Star. The Victoriaville, Quebec native led QMJHL blueliners in points and assists, ranked second in goals, and was the only defenseman in the league to pace his club in points last season. He collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games with Gatineau from 2020-23.

