P-Bruins' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short to Penguins

Providence, RI - Trailing 3-0 late in the third period, the Providence Bruins scored two goals just 22 seconds apart before falling to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgii Merkulov and Justin Brazeau recorded the two goals for the P-Bruins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Alex Nedejkovic sealed the game, scoring on the empty net for his second career AHL goal.

How It Happened

Jagger Joshua poked in a loose puck from just outside the blue paint, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead with 14:27 to play in the third period.

Ty Smith's shot from the point on the power play deflected off a defender and trickled across the goal line, extending the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 2-0 with 7:52 remaining in the third period.

Xavier Ouellet sent a pass from his own goal line to the far blue line for Valtteri Puustinen, who took the puck in on a breakaway and tucked it under the goaltender's pads, giving the Penguins a 3-0 lead with 6:54 left in the third period.

While playing with an extra attacker, Merkulov caught a pass at the bottom of the right circle and snapped a shot inside the far post, cutting the Penguins lead to 3-1 with 2:28 remaining in the third period. Jesper Boqvist and Jayson Megna received assists on the tally.

22 seconds later, Brazeau gathered a touch pass from John Farinacci in front of the goaltender and flicked the puck into the back of the net, cutting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 3-2. Dan Renouf was credited with the secondary assist.

Nedeljkovic, the Penguins goaltender, caught a dump-in attempt and fired a shot all the way down the ice from his own crease and into the back of the net, making it 4-2 Penguins with 1:04 to play in the third period.

Stats

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 19 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, November 18 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

