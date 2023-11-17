Stars Ride Strong Second Period Past Griffins
November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 4-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
After the Stars and Griffins skated to a scoreless tie in the first period, Tim Gettinger buried the game's first goal for Grand Rapids 47 seconds into the second period. Fourteen seconds later, Fredrik Karlstrom tapped a pass from Oskar Back behind Sebastian Cossa to tie the game, 1-1. Riley Damiani gave Texas its first lead of the night, 2-1, at 10:28 of the second period when he fired a loose puck in the slot past Cossa. Then at the 12:05 mark, Michael Karow scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer to make it 3-1 Stars. Logan Stankoven scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season with 12 seconds remaining in the middle period on a five-on-three power play to put Texas up 4-1.
Griffins' forward Taro Hirose was the lone goal scorer in the final period. His power-play goal with 11:22 elapsed cut the Stars lead to 4-2, where it ultimately stood as the Stars added a fourth game to their point streak.
In goal for the Stars, Matt Murray improved to 4-2-1 on the campaign after making 26 saves on 28 shots. For the Griffins, Cossa came down with the loss and fell to 2-3-2 after surrendering four goals on 29 shots.
The Stars close out Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend on Saturday night with the two-game series finale against the Griffins at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2023
- Firebirds Take Shootout; Roadrunners Take Standings Point - Tucson Roadrunners
- Meyers' Hat Trick Leads Eagles to 5-2 Win Over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Fall 4-2 in Series Opener Against Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Edge Senators - Manitoba Moose
- Smejkal Scores Twice in Senators' 3-2 Loss to Manitoba - Belleville Senators
- Ads Get Second Straight OT Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stars Ride Strong Second Period Past Griffins - Texas Stars
- Bears Edge Islanders, 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack See Road Point Streak Snapped in 5-3 Loss to Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Nedeljkovic Goalie Goal Caps Penguins' 4-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Squeak Past Islanders, 5-4 - Hershey Bears
- Alex Nedeljkovic Scores Goalie Goal for Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Tame Wolf Pack, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- In Gaud We Trust - Gaudette Leads Comeback Win Over Comets - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short to Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Contest to Thunderbirds in Overtime, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Panthers Recall Jonah Gadjovich from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Capitals Loan Hardy Häman Aktell to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Morning Skate Report: November 17, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens 2023-24 Second-Half Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Monday - Belleville Senators
- Utica Comets, Save of the Day Foundation, Don's Ford and Subaru of Utica to Host 11th Annual Turkey Donation with the Rescue Mission of Utica - Utica Comets
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Tristan Luneau from Conditioning Loan - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Waltteri Merelä to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Open Home-And-Home Set with Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Ready to Bounce Back in Friday Night Tilt vs. Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #12: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Hershey to Begin Three-Game Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.