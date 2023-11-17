Stars Ride Strong Second Period Past Griffins

November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 4-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

After the Stars and Griffins skated to a scoreless tie in the first period, Tim Gettinger buried the game's first goal for Grand Rapids 47 seconds into the second period. Fourteen seconds later, Fredrik Karlstrom tapped a pass from Oskar Back behind Sebastian Cossa to tie the game, 1-1. Riley Damiani gave Texas its first lead of the night, 2-1, at 10:28 of the second period when he fired a loose puck in the slot past Cossa. Then at the 12:05 mark, Michael Karow scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer to make it 3-1 Stars. Logan Stankoven scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season with 12 seconds remaining in the middle period on a five-on-three power play to put Texas up 4-1.

Griffins' forward Taro Hirose was the lone goal scorer in the final period. His power-play goal with 11:22 elapsed cut the Stars lead to 4-2, where it ultimately stood as the Stars added a fourth game to their point streak.

In goal for the Stars, Matt Murray improved to 4-2-1 on the campaign after making 26 saves on 28 shots. For the Griffins, Cossa came down with the loss and fell to 2-3-2 after surrendering four goals on 29 shots.

The Stars close out Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend on Saturday night with the two-game series finale against the Griffins at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.