Moose Edge Senators
November 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (5-6-0-0) tangled with the Belleville Senators (6-6-0-1) on Friday evening for the first of aa six-game road swing road. Manitoba was coming off a 5-2 defeat against Laval on Monday.
Neither side found the back of the net through the opening 20 minutes of play. Thomas Milic, who was making his second straight start in net for Manitoba, made eight saves in the first period. On the Belleville side, Kevin Mandolese snared every Moose chance he faced and finished the stanza with 11 stops of his own.
Manitoba opened the scoring on the power play at the 7:13 mark of the middle stanza. Kyle Capobianco settled the puck at the point and found Nikita Chibrikov, who wired a hard shot past Mandolese from the top of the circle. The power play tally was the lone scoring play of the second period. Manitoba was ahead 1-0 after 40 minutes of play and outshot Belleville by a count of 14-7 in the frame.
The Moose added some insurance before the third period was five-minutes old. With Manitoba on the power play, Declan Chisholm sent the disc to Wyatt Bongiovanni. The winger skated down from the dot and rifled a shot over the shoulder of Mandolese for his second goal in as many games. The Moose pushed further ahead shortly after, as C.J. Suess netted his second of the campaign by beating Mandolese through traffic. Belleville got on the board late with a power play goal courtesy of Jiri Smejkal, as he beat Milic up high. Belleville continued to press and opted to pull Mandolese in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit paid off, as Smejkal found twine again to pull the Senators within a goal. The Moose held firm from there and were able to keep Belleville from drawing even. Milic notched the win, his first AHL victory, on the back of 26 stops, while Mandolese was hit with the loss and ended with 31 saves of his own.
Quotable
Moose Goaltender Thomas Milic (Click for full interview)
"They were awesome. They were shutting down plays when they happened and kept it to a minimum. I was just doing my best to be ready for when something did happen. It was a team effort."
Statbook
Chaz Lucius notched his first AHL multi-point contest with two assists
Dominic Toninato has posted assists in consecutive games
Wyatt Bongiovanni has scored power play goals in back-to-back contests
Thomas Milic picked up his first career AHL win
What's Next?
The Moose continue the road swing with a match against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
Prepared by Anthony Fusco
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2023
- Firebirds Take Shootout; Roadrunners Take Standings Point - Tucson Roadrunners
- Meyers' Hat Trick Leads Eagles to 5-2 Win Over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Fall 4-2 in Series Opener Against Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Edge Senators - Manitoba Moose
- Smejkal Scores Twice in Senators' 3-2 Loss to Manitoba - Belleville Senators
- Ads Get Second Straight OT Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stars Ride Strong Second Period Past Griffins - Texas Stars
- Bears Edge Islanders, 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack See Road Point Streak Snapped in 5-3 Loss to Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Nedeljkovic Goalie Goal Caps Penguins' 4-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Squeak Past Islanders, 5-4 - Hershey Bears
- Alex Nedeljkovic Scores Goalie Goal for Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Tame Wolf Pack, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- In Gaud We Trust - Gaudette Leads Comeback Win Over Comets - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short to Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Contest to Thunderbirds in Overtime, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Panthers Recall Jonah Gadjovich from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Capitals Loan Hardy Häman Aktell to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Morning Skate Report: November 17, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens 2023-24 Second-Half Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Monday - Belleville Senators
- Utica Comets, Save of the Day Foundation, Don's Ford and Subaru of Utica to Host 11th Annual Turkey Donation with the Rescue Mission of Utica - Utica Comets
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Tristan Luneau from Conditioning Loan - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Waltteri Merelä to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Open Home-And-Home Set with Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Ready to Bounce Back in Friday Night Tilt vs. Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #12: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Hershey to Begin Three-Game Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Moose Edge Senators
- Moose Reassign Dawson Barteaux
- Moose Drop Matinee to Laval, 5-2
- Laval Scorches Moose Sunday
- Moose Recall Goaltender Milic