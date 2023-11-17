Comets Drop Contest to Thunderbirds in Overtime, 2-1

Springfield, MA. - The Comets stepped onto the ice against a team from the Atlantic Division as they battled the Springfield Thunderbirds for the first time this season. Utica, winning their previous game by the widest margin of the season, wanted to carry that momentum for a one-day road trip against Springfield, the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. The game remained intense throughout the contest with the Comets ultimately gained a point in a 2-1 overtime defeat.

In the opening period, the Comets drove into the Thunderbirds zone and forward Kyle Criscuolo wristed a shot that goaltender, Malcolm Subban stopped but, the puck bounced off his own defenseman and into the Springfield net giving Utica a 1-0 lead at 7:19. It was Criscuolo's third goal in as many games. It was the only goal of the period as the Comets skated away with the lead after twenty minutes.

During the second period, there was no scoring but early in the third period, the Thunderbirds started things off just 16 seconds into the period after Adam Gaudette slid the puck passed Comets netminder, Erik Kallgren tying the game at 1-1. With regulation ending and neither team able to strike again, the game headed to overtime. In the extra session, a quick goal by Gaudette ended the contest just 27 seconds in.

