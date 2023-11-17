Firebirds Take Shootout; Roadrunners Take Standings Point

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners dropped a Friday night matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-2 in a shootout at the Tucson Arena. They enter Saturday's rematch at 7-4-0-1.

The puck was dropped in period one and Tucson came out on the offensive. Despite being outshot 16-13 in the period it was Dylan Guenther who started the scoring for the Roadrunners. Guenther recorded his fourth goal of the year on a top shelf rip flying past the Coachella Valley netminder Chris Driedger. Guenther was assisted by Cameron Hebig on the play. Both sides would end the period killing off a power-play opportunity and Tucson would head to the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

Patrik Koch began the second period with a goal of his own, his first AHL goal, and gave Tucson a 2-0 lead just 3:48 into the second frame. Koch scored off of an offensive zone draw and a pass from Cameron Hebig who recorded his second assist of the contest. After the Koch/Hebig lamp lighting, the second period became a bit of a special team's battle. Victor Soderstrom would pick up two minors early in the period both of which were successfully killed-off by Tucson. Curtis Douglas would then drop the gloves with a Coachella Valley player and pick up a 10-minute misconduct to go along with the fighting major. Douglas would also pick up an instigating minor and Tucson would go on a 5-on-3 penalty kill. After a great effort from goalie Matthew Villalta, he would eventually surrender a goal to the Firebirds 10 seconds after the contest went back to 5-on-5. The two sides would head into the intermission with Tucson leading 2-1.

In the third it wasn't until a Coachella Valley goal at the 17:45 mark that the Firebirds tied things up. The late goal took the air out the building and ultimately would swing momentum in the wrong direction for the Roadrunners. The final two minutes of regulation were chaotic, but no goals were scored, and the fans would be rewarded with some free hockey - a 3-on-3 overtime period.

In overtime John Leonard would find himself on a breakaway opportunity and bait a Coachella Valley defenseman into a tripping minor. The Roadrunners would have several great chances on the power-play but couldn't seem to light the lamp. Goalie Matthew Villalta was phenomenal in the period and the entire night. Villalta would stop 43/45 shots against including several breakaway opportunities for the Firebirds.

In the shootout the Roadrunners went with Dylan Guenther, John Leonard, and Zach Sanford. Guenther had an excellent look, but his shot hit the iron and bounced out. John Leonard would find the back of the net for Tucson, but the Firebirds would score twice and win the game 3-2.

"Matty (Villalta) kept us in it there at the end. I don't like the result, but I do like the fight in our guys. I really liked our detail in the first two periods" said Head Coach Steve Potvin following the Roadrunners 3-2 shootout loss.

