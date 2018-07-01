Ottawa Signs Forward Carey

July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has agreed to terms with centre Paul Carey on a two-way, one-year contract. The contract will carry an annual value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $350,000 in the American Hockey League.

Carey, 29, scored seven goals and added seven assists for 14 point in 60 games with the New York Rangers last season. The 6-1, 200-pound centre has 92 games of NHL experience between the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals and Rangers, scoring eight goals and adding eight assists.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.