Ottawa Signs Forward Carey
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has agreed to terms with centre Paul Carey on a two-way, one-year contract. The contract will carry an annual value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $350,000 in the American Hockey League.
Carey, 29, scored seven goals and added seven assists for 14 point in 60 games with the New York Rangers last season. The 6-1, 200-pound centre has 92 games of NHL experience between the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals and Rangers, scoring eight goals and adding eight assists.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2018
- Nashville Inks Grimaldi, Tinordi to Two-Way Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Predators Sign Brickley to Two-Way Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Ink McKenna to Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Signs Forward Carey - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Sign Brad Thiessen, Garret Cockerill to One-Year AHL Contracts - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Tommy Cross to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Adam Clendening to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Dillon Simpson to Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Sign Austin Czarnik, Derek Ryan and Re-Sign Dalton Prout - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Michael Hutchinson on a 1-Year Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Laval Native Alexandre Grenier - Laval Rocket
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Defenseman Ryan Culkin - Laval Rocket
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Centre Nikita Jevpalovs - Laval Rocket
- Capitals Sign Centers Michael Sgarbossa and Jayson Megna - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Adds Megan, Terry, Chelios and Sateri - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Ink Hickey to Entry-Level Deal - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Hubert Labrie to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Sabres Agree to Terms with Goaltender Wedgewood - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Wilson Agree to Two-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Hutton Agree to Three-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Nick Seeler on a Three-Year Contract - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward Kevin Lynch to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.