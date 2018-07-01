Detroit Adds Megan, Terry, Chelios and Sateri

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today agreed to terms with center Wade Megan, defenseman Jake Chelios and goaltender Harri Sateri on one-year contracts and agreed to terms with left wing Chris Terry on a two-year contract.

Megan, 27, spent the last two seasons with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves. He ranked seventh on the Wolves in 2017-18 with 33 points (11-22-33) alongside a plus-seven rating and 52 penalty minutes in 63 games. In his first year with Chicago, Megan was named to the AHL First All-Star Team after winning the Willie Marshall Award for leading the league in goals, totaling 66 points (33-33-66) in 73 games. He also appeared in four NHL games for the St. Louis Blues over the past two seasons, scoring a goal in his NHL debut on Dec. 22, 2016 at Tampa Bay. In 326 AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates and Wolves since 2012-13, the Canton, N.Y., native has tallied 153 points (78-75-153), a plus-28 rating and 224 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Megan spent four seasons at Boston University in the NCAA from 2009-13 and picked up 83 points (49-34-83) and 161 penalty minutes in 151 games, serving as captain of the Terriers as a senior in 2012-13. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward also spent parts of two seasons in the ECHL, racking up 27 points (17-10-27) in 21 regular-season games and 13 points (10-3-13) in 22 postseason games with the Cincinnati Cyclones from 2013-15.

Terry, a veteran of nine professional seasons, posted an AHL career-high 71 points (32-39-71) in 62 games with the Laval Rocket to 2017-18 to win the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the league's leading scorer. Terry led Laval in goals, points, power-play goals (14) and shots on goal (217). The 29-year-old has logged 500 AHL games with the Albany River Rats, Charlotte Checkers, St. John's IceCaps and Rocket since 2007-08, notching 440 points (183-257-440) and 353 penalty minutes while adding 20 points (11-9-20) in 33 AHL Calder Cup Playoff games. He is a two-time AHL All-Star (2012, 2018) and was an AHL First-Team All-Star in 2018 and Second-Team All-Star in 2017. Terry has also appeared in 152 games for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens between 2012-16, recording 38 points (22-16-38) and 34 penalty minutes in 152 games.

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Terry was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. The 5-foot-10, 197-pound forward spent four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Plymouth Whalers from 2005-09, where he totaled 289 points (114-175-289), a plus-51 rating and 352 penalty minutes in 253 regular-season games and 46 points (22-24-46) in 46 playoff games, helping the Whalers win an OHL championship in 2006-07. In his final season of major junior hockey (2008-09), Terry was an OHL Third-Team All-Star and won the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy as the team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and the Dan Snyder Trophy as the league's humanitarian of the year.

Chelios, 27, is the son of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios and has spent the last three seasons with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, picking up 14 points (4-10-14) in 41 games during the 2017-18 season after a career-high 32 points (4-28-32) in 76 games in 2016-17 to lead all Checkers defensemen. Chelios has appeared in 235 AHL contests with Chicago and Charlotte since 2013-14 and has registered 93 points (16-77-93) and 175 penalty minutes and served as an alternate captain for the Checkers in each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman also logged two ECHL stints with the Toledo Walleye and Kalamazoo Wings between 2013-15, picking up five points (2-3-5) in 15 games.

Born in Chicago and raised in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., the fifth-year pro is a graduate of Michigan State University, playing 154 games for the Spartans between 2010-14 and totaling 54 points (17-37-54) and 195 penalty minutes. He graduated in 2014 and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention, while leading the Spartans defensemen with 21 points (2-19-21) to win the team's most outstanding defensive player award. Chelios, who is also a product of the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club, also skated one season for the Chicago Steel in 2009-10 and produced 34 points (12-22-34) and 45 penalty minutes in 52 games.

Sateri, 28, appeared in 29 games for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and nine games for the Florida Panthers in 2017-18, which was his 10th professional season and fifth in North America. With the Thunderbirds, Sateri posted a 14-9-1 record, 2.30 goals-against average, 0.927 save percentage and four shutouts. The 6-foot, 207-pound native of Toijala, Finland, made his NHL debut for Florida in a relief effort on Jan. 2 at Minnesota, picking up his first win with a 32-save performance on Jan. 30 at NY Islanders. Sateri went 4-4 in nine appearances with the Panthers, posting a 2.92 goals-against average and 0.911 save percentage. In 158 career AHL games with the Worcester Sharks and Springfield, he owns a 62-77-3 record, 2.78 goals-against average, 0.907 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Sateri returned to North America in 2017-18 after spending the previous three seasons (2014-17) with Vityaz Podolsk in the Kontinental Hockey League, appearing in 132 games and posting a 52-60-16 record, 2.63 goals-against average, 0.923 save percentage and nine shutouts. Sateri also has professional experience with Tappara Tampere in the top professional league in Finland, logging a 27-34-7 record in 74 games from 2006-10. He has also represented his country several times internationally, most recently at the 2018 IIHF World Championship in which he posted a 1.41 goals-against average and 0.939 save percentage in five games for Finland.

Wade Megan, Center

Born Jul 22 1990 -- Canton, NY

Height 6.01 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

Selected by Florida Panthers round 5 #138 overall 2009 NHL Entry Draft

--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ----

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2009-10 Boston University H-Eas 35 5 7 12 22

2010-11 Boston University H-Eas 39 8 5 13 32

2011-12 Boston University H-Eas 39 20 9 29 57

2012-13 Boston University H-Eas 38 16 13 29 50

2012-13 San Antonio Rampage AHL 13 1 0 1 0 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Cincinnati Cyclones ECHL 16 13 7 20 11 22 10 3 13 12

2013-14 San Antonio Rampage AHL 43 11 6 17 18 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Cincinnati Cyclones ECHL 5 4 3 7 12 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 San Antonio Rampage AHL 59 8 5 13 44 3 0 0 0 0

2015-16 Portland Pirates AHL 75 14 9 23 53 5 0 0 0 10

2016-17 Chicago Wolves AHL 73 33 33 66 57 5 0 1 1 4

2016-17 St. Louis Blues NHL 3 1 0 1 0 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 St. Louis Blues NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Chicago Wolves AHL 63 11 22 33 52 3 2 0 2 2

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NHL Totals 4 1 0 1 0

Chris Terry, Left Wing

Born Apr 7 1989 -- Brampton, ONT

Height 5.10 -- Weight 197 -- Shoots L

Selected by Carolina Hurricanes round 5 #132 overall 2007 NHL Entry Draft

--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ----

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2005-06 Plymouth Whalers OHL 64 9 19 28 72 11 3 2 5 4

2006-07 Plymouth Whalers OHL 68 22 44 66 98 20 8 10 18 21

2007-08 Plymouth Whalers OHL 68 44 57 101 107 4 4 3 7 6

2007-08 Albany River Rats AHL 1 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2008-09 Plymouth Whalers OHL 53 39 55 94 75 11 7 9 16 18

2009-10 Albany River Rats AHL 80 17 30 47 47 8 2 4 6 0

2010-11 Charlotte Checkers AHL 80 34 30 64 52 16 6 3 9 14

2011-12 Charlotte Checkers AHL 74 16 43 59 67 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Charlotte Checkers AHL 70 25 35 60 40 5 2 2 4 8

2012-13 Carolina Hurricanes NHL 3 1 0 1 0 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Charlotte Checkers AHL 70 28 41 69 62 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Carolina Hurricanes NHL 10 0 2 2 0 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Carolina Hurricanes NHL 57 11 9 20 14 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Charlotte Checkers AHL 5 1 1 2 4 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Carolina Hurricanes NHL 68 8 3 11 16 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 St. John's IceCaps AHL 58 30 38 68 36 4 1 0 1 4

2016-17 Montreal Canadiens NHL 14 2 2 4 4 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Laval Rocket AHL 62 32 39 71 45 -- -- -- -- --

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NHL Totals 152 22 16 38 34

Jake Chelios, Defenseman

Born Mar 8 1991 -- Chicago, IL

Height 6.02 -- Weight 185 -- Shoots L

--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ----

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2009-10 Chicago Steel USHL 52 12 22 34 45 -- -- -- -- --

2010-11 Michigan State CCHA 37 8 6 14 34

2011-12 Michigan State CCHA 39 2 7 9 44

2012-13 Michigan State CCHA 42 5 5 10 79

2013-14 Michigan State Big-10 36 2 19 21 38

2013-14 Toledo Walleye ECHL 7 1 1 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Chicago Wolves AHL 4 0 1 1 4 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Chicago Wolves AHL 41 1 14 15 32 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Kalamazoo Wings ECHL 8 1 2 3 2 4 1 1 2 2

2015-16 Charlotte Checkers AHL 73 7 24 31 44 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Charlotte Checkers AHL 76 4 28 32 54 5 0 1 1 6

2017-18 Charlotte Checkers AHL 41 4 10 14 41 -- -- -- -- --

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Harri Sateri, Goalie

Born Dec 29 1989 -- Toijala, Finland

Height 6.00 -- Weight 207 -- Catches L

Selected by San Jose Sharks round 4 #106 overall 2008 NHL Entry Draft

Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2008-09 Tappara TampereFIN 22 1253 48 0 2 2.30 6 12 3 560 0.921

2009-10 Tappara TampereFIN 49 2836 129 0 2 2.73 21 22 4 1393 0.915

2010-11 Worcester AHL 7 351 15 2 0 2.56 1 3 1 167 0.918

2011-12 Worcester AHL 38 2116 101 5 2 2.86 15 20 1 1002 0.908

2012-13 Worcester AHL 39 2201 106 4 1 2.89 14 21 3 983 0.903

2013-14 Worcester AHL 45 2646 130 4 1 2.95 18 24 2 1092 0.894

2014-15 Podolsk Vityaz KHL 45 2603 128 0 3 2.95 17 21 5 1308 0.911

2015-16 Podolsk Vityaz KHL 45 2565 104 0 4 2.43 15 23 6 1365 0.929

2016-17 Podolsk Vityaz KHL 42 2424 101 0 2 2.50 20 16 5 1314 0.929

2017-18 Springfield AHL 29 1670 64 2 4 2.30 14 9 1 814 0.927

2017-18 Florida NHL 9 493 24 0 0 2.92 4 4 0 247 0.911

