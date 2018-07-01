Predators Sign Brickley to Two-Way Deal
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Sunday that the club has signed forward Connor Brickley to a one-year, two-way contract for 2018-19.
Brickley suited up in 44 games for the Florida Panthers last season, registering 12 points (4g-8a) and 19 penalty minutes. It was his second NHL season - both with the Panthers - after he made his NHL debut with Florida on Oct. 10, 2015, and went on to tally five points (1g-4a) in 23 games in 2015-16. The 6-foot, 203-pound forward has notched 102 points (50g-52a) in 195 games at the American Hockey League level, split between stints with the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates and Charlotte Checkers. He tallied 47 points (22g-25a), the second-most on the Rampage, during his first professional season in 2014-15 and tied for fourth in the AHL in game-winning goals with six during his campaign with the Checkers in 2016-17.
Originally drafted in the second round (50th overall) by the Panthers in the 2010 NHL Draft, Brickley was dealt to Carolina on Oct. 12, 2016, and claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft before returning to Florida on a free-agent contract. Prior to turning pro, the Everett, Mass., native had a four-year spell at the University of Vermont from 2010-14, tallying 21 goals and 27 assists in 117 games for the Catamounts. Internationally, Brickley won gold for the United States at the 2010 Under-18 World Junior Championship and played in three games for the U.S. at the 2012 World Junior Championship.
The Admirals will play their home opener on Saturday, October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena, while the rest of the schedule will be released later this summer
Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale and start for as little as $135. For more information on season tickets fans should call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or log on to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2018
- Nashville Inks Grimaldi, Tinordi to Two-Way Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Predators Sign Brickley to Two-Way Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Ink McKenna to Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Signs Forward Carey - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Sign Brad Thiessen, Garret Cockerill to One-Year AHL Contracts - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Tommy Cross to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Adam Clendening to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Dillon Simpson to Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Sign Austin Czarnik, Derek Ryan and Re-Sign Dalton Prout - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Michael Hutchinson on a 1-Year Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Laval Native Alexandre Grenier - Laval Rocket
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Defenseman Ryan Culkin - Laval Rocket
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Centre Nikita Jevpalovs - Laval Rocket
- Capitals Sign Centers Michael Sgarbossa and Jayson Megna - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Adds Megan, Terry, Chelios and Sateri - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Ink Hickey to Entry-Level Deal - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Hubert Labrie to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Sabres Agree to Terms with Goaltender Wedgewood - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Wilson Agree to Two-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Hutton Agree to Three-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Nick Seeler on a Three-Year Contract - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward Kevin Lynch to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.