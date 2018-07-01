Predators Sign Brickley to Two-Way Deal

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Sunday that the club has signed forward Connor Brickley to a one-year, two-way contract for 2018-19.

Brickley suited up in 44 games for the Florida Panthers last season, registering 12 points (4g-8a) and 19 penalty minutes. It was his second NHL season - both with the Panthers - after he made his NHL debut with Florida on Oct. 10, 2015, and went on to tally five points (1g-4a) in 23 games in 2015-16. The 6-foot, 203-pound forward has notched 102 points (50g-52a) in 195 games at the American Hockey League level, split between stints with the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates and Charlotte Checkers. He tallied 47 points (22g-25a), the second-most on the Rampage, during his first professional season in 2014-15 and tied for fourth in the AHL in game-winning goals with six during his campaign with the Checkers in 2016-17.

Originally drafted in the second round (50th overall) by the Panthers in the 2010 NHL Draft, Brickley was dealt to Carolina on Oct. 12, 2016, and claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft before returning to Florida on a free-agent contract. Prior to turning pro, the Everett, Mass., native had a four-year spell at the University of Vermont from 2010-14, tallying 21 goals and 27 assists in 117 games for the Catamounts. Internationally, Brickley won gold for the United States at the 2010 Under-18 World Junior Championship and played in three games for the U.S. at the 2012 World Junior Championship.

