Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Defenseman Ryan Culkin

July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way AHL-ECHL contract (2018-19) with Montreal-born defenseman Ryan Culkin.

Last season, Culkin suited up for 53 regular season games for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, posting the highest points totals among defensemen on his team with 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists). The 24-year-old athlete made his first steps into professional hockey with the Calgary Flames organization. Culkin was selected in the fifth round, 124th overall by the Flames at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenseman played 83 games with the AHL's Stockton Heat and Adirondack Flames over three seasons, totaling two goals and 18 assists.

Culkin enjoyed a four-year Junior career between 2010-11 and 2013-14 with Quebec Remparts, along with a brief stint with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in his final season. In 232 regular season games in the QMJHL, Culkin tallied 131 points (25 goals, 106 assists). He added four goals and 25 helpers in 50 playoff contests in the Quebec Junior league. As a professional, he also enjoyed a stints with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, where he played 49 games and collected one goal and 21 assists.

