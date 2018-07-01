Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Centre Nikita Jevpalovs
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2018-19) with Latvian forward Nikita Jevpalovs.
Jevpalovs, 23, played his Junior hockey with the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada between the 2012-13 and 2014-15 seasons. Under Head Coach Joël Bouchard, he finished his Junior career putting up impressive numbers with 95 goals and 98 assists, good for 193 points in 185 regular season games. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound centre also served 98 penalty minutes and maintained a plus-60 differential while playing for the Armada. The Riga native added 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 40 playoff contests in the QMJHL.
Jevpalovs made his professional debut with the San Jose Sharks organization, as he played two seasons with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda (2015-16, 2016-17), collecting 14 goals and 17 assists in 125 games. He spent last season playing in his hometown with the KHL's Riga Dynamo, where he suited up for 46 games, amassing five goals and three assists.
