Sabres, Wilson Agree to Two-Year Contract
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward Scott Wilson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.05 million.
Wilson (5'11", 183 lbs., 4/24/1992) joined the Sabres via trade on Dec. 4, 2017 and recorded 14 points (6+8) and 85 shots on goal in 49 games. The Oakville, Ontario native has appeared in 172 games during his four-year NHL career and registered 46 points (19+27) and 52 penalty minutes.
Drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Wilson was a member of Pittsburgh's Stanley Cup Championship team in 2017. Before turning pro, Wilson spent three seasons with UMass Lowell (Hockey East), where he compiled 95 points (39+56) in 109 career games and was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year in 2012.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2018
- Ottawa Signs Forward Carey - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Sign Brad Thiessen, Garret Cockerill to One-Year AHL Contracts - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Tommy Cross to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Adam Clendening to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Dillon Simpson to Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Sign Austin Czarnik, Derek Ryan and Re-Sign Dalton Prout - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Michael Hutchinson on a 1-Year Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Laval Native Alexandre Grenier - Laval Rocket
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Defenseman Ryan Culkin - Laval Rocket
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Centre Nikita Jevpalovs - Laval Rocket
- Capitals Sign Centers Michael Sgarbossa and Jayson Megna - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Adds Megan, Terry, Chelios and Sateri - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Ink Hickey to Entry-Level Deal - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Hubert Labrie to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Sabres Agree to Terms with Goaltender Wedgewood - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Wilson Agree to Two-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Hutton Agree to Three-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Nick Seeler on a Three-Year Contract - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward Kevin Lynch to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.