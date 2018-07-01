Sabres, Wilson Agree to Two-Year Contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward Scott Wilson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.05 million.

Wilson (5'11", 183 lbs., 4/24/1992) joined the Sabres via trade on Dec. 4, 2017 and recorded 14 points (6+8) and 85 shots on goal in 49 games. The Oakville, Ontario native has appeared in 172 games during his four-year NHL career and registered 46 points (19+27) and 52 penalty minutes.

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Wilson was a member of Pittsburgh's Stanley Cup Championship team in 2017. Before turning pro, Wilson spent three seasons with UMass Lowell (Hockey East), where he compiled 95 points (39+56) in 109 career games and was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year in 2012.

