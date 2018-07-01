Flames Sign Tyler Graovac and Alan Quine
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed free agent forwards Tyler Graovac and Alan Quine.
Graovac, a 25-year-old native of Brampton, Ontario, played five games with the Washington Capitals and played 53 games with the Hersey Bears netting 12 goals and adding 17 assists for 29 points and 12 penalty minutes.
TYLER GRAOVAC - CENTER
BORN: Brampton, ON DATE: April 27, 1993
HEIGHT: 6'5" WEIGHT: 208 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: MIN - 7th round (191st overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft
CONTRACT STATUS: one year/two way AAV: $650,000/$350,000
Quine, a 25-year-old native of Belleville, Ontario, played 21 games with the New York Islanders picking up three assists and played four games with their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport netting one goal.
ALAN QUINE - CENTER
BORN: Belleville, ON DATE: February 25, 1993
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 203 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: DET - 3rd round (85th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft
DRAFTED: NYI - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft
CONTRACT STATUS: one year/two way AAV: $700,000/$400,000
