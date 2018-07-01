Flames Sign Tyler Graovac and Alan Quine

July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed free agent forwards Tyler Graovac and Alan Quine.

Graovac, a 25-year-old native of Brampton, Ontario, played five games with the Washington Capitals and played 53 games with the Hersey Bears netting 12 goals and adding 17 assists for 29 points and 12 penalty minutes.

TYLER GRAOVAC - CENTER

BORN: Brampton, ON DATE: April 27, 1993

HEIGHT: 6'5" WEIGHT: 208 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: MIN - 7th round (191st overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft

CONTRACT STATUS: one year/two way AAV: $650,000/$350,000

Quine, a 25-year-old native of Belleville, Ontario, played 21 games with the New York Islanders picking up three assists and played four games with their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport netting one goal.

ALAN QUINE - CENTER

BORN: Belleville, ON DATE: February 25, 1993

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 203 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: DET - 3rd round (85th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft

DRAFTED: NYI - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft

CONTRACT STATUS: one year/two way AAV: $700,000/$400,000

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.