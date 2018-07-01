Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Cameron Gaunce to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.
Gaunce, 28, skated in 67 games with the Cleveland Monsters last season, recording three goals and 24 points to go along with 96 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound defenseman led all Cleveland defensemen for assists with 21 and points. Gaunce also paced the team for penalty minutes during the 2017-18 season.
The Sudbury, Ontario native has appeared in 32 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins over three seasons, registering two goals and five points to go along with 36 penalty minutes. Gaunce has also played in 535 career AHL games with the Monsters, Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins, Portland Pirates and Texas Stars, collecting 24 goals and 171 points. He helped the Texas Stars win the Calder Cup in 2014, skating in 18 postseason games, recording four assists and a plus-6 rating.
Gaunce was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, 50th overall, at the 2008 NHL Draft.
