Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Hubert Labrie to One-Year AHL Contract

July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Hubert Labrie to a one-year AHL contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Labrie, 26, skated in 26 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack last season, tallying one goal and one assist. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound blueliner also recorded seven points (1g, 6a) in 35 games with the Hershey Bears.

A native of Victoriaville, Quebec, Labrie is a veteran of 342 AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Bears, Chicago Wolves, San Antonio Rampage, Springfield Falcons and Texas Stars, earning 53 points (12g, 41a). He has also skated in 34 career ECHL contests, all with the Idaho Steelheads, posting three goals and seven assists.

Prior to his professional career, Labrie spent four seasons with the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL earning 48 points (10g, 38a) in 192 games, playing the 2007-08 and 2010-11 seasons under current Syracuse Crunch head coach Benoit Groulx.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.