Flames Sign Austin Czarnik, Derek Ryan and Re-Sign Dalton Prout

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed free agent forwards Austin Czarnik and Derek Ryan and re-sign defenseman Dalton Prout.

Czarnik, a 25-year-old native of Detroit, Michigan, picked up four assists last season while playing in 10 games with the Boston Bruins. The American Hockey League all-star also spent 64 games with Providence netting 25 goals and adding 44 assists for 69 points which placed him third amongst the league's top scorers.

AUSTIN CZARNIK - CENTRE/RIGHT WING

BORN: Detroit, MI DATE: December 12, 1992

HEIGHT: 5'9" WEIGHT: 170 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

CONTRACT STATUS: two year AAV: $1,250,000

Ryan, a 31-year-old native of Spokane, Washington, spent the last two and half seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. Last season he scored 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points in 80 games. He was ninth in the NHL for players who took 300+ face-offs with a winning percentage of 56.5%.

DEREK RYAN - CENTRE

BORN: Spokane, WA DATE: December 29, 1986

HEIGHT: 5'11" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

CONTRACT STATUS: three year AAV: $3,125,000

Prout, a 28-year-old native of Kingsville, Ontario, was drafted by Columbus in the sixth round (154th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft. Last season he played four games with the New Jersey Devils before coming over to the Stockton Heat in the AHL where he had two goals and seven assists for nine points and 42 penalty minutes in 34 games.

DALTON PROUT - DEFENSE

BORN: Kingsville, ON DATE: March 13, 1990

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 230 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: CLB - 6th round, 154th overall, in the 2010 NHL Draft

CONTRACT STATUS: one year AAV: $800,000

